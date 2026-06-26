Littleton, CO

Nicholas Mirisis has officially been elected as Chapter Forum Officer, with his new leadership term beginning July 1 following the election held on June 23. The election marks an important leadership milestone and reflects growing recognition of Mirisis’ contributions to executive leadership, professional development, and collaborative problem-solving within the business community.

The Chapter Forum Officer position carries significant responsibility in supporting member engagement, facilitating productive peer discussions, and helping foster an environment where executives can share experiences, address challenges, and strengthen leadership capabilities. The role represents a progression from his previous assistant-level position and demonstrates the confidence fellow members have placed in his leadership abilities.

Throughout his career, Mirisis has emphasized the importance of continuous learning, meaningful professional relationships, and creating opportunities for leaders to exchange ideas and best practices. His election reflects a commitment to those principles and positions him to make an even greater contribution to the chapter’s ongoing success.

As organizations continue to navigate evolving market conditions, technological change, and increasing operational complexity, leadership forums play an increasingly important role in helping executives gain perspective, develop solutions, and improve decision-making. The Chapter Forum Officer position serves as a key component in supporting those objectives.

Supporting Executive Engagement and Leadership Development

The role of Chapter Forum Officer is centered on fostering meaningful engagement among members while helping maintain a productive environment for executive collaboration. Forum groups provide leaders with opportunities to discuss challenges, share experiences, and gain insights from peers facing similar business realities.

As Chapter Forum Officer, Mirisis will help support initiatives designed to strengthen member participation, encourage knowledge sharing, and facilitate discussions that contribute to professional growth and leadership effectiveness.

Strong executive communities rely on trust, communication, and accountability. Effective forum leadership helps create an atmosphere where members can openly exchange perspectives while benefiting from the collective experience of the group. The position requires a combination of organizational leadership, relationship-building skills, and a commitment to helping others succeed.

Mirisis’ election comes at a time when business leaders increasingly value peer-based learning and collaborative leadership development. As companies face rapid changes across industries, opportunities to connect with experienced executives and share practical insights have become increasingly important.

By serving in this role, Mirisis will contribute to strengthening those connections while supporting the chapter’s broader mission of leadership development and executive engagement.

More Than Two Decades of Leadership and Operational Experience

Mirisis brings more than 20 years of experience across software, technology, and growth-stage organizations. Throughout his professional career, he has held leadership positions with companies including Hometown, SamCart, GoCanvas, and Dude Solutions.

His experience spans operational leadership, organizational growth, international expansion, and business transformation initiatives across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific markets.

Over the course of his career, Mirisis has worked closely with executive teams to navigate complex business environments, improve organizational performance, and support long-term growth strategies. His background includes experience in rapidly scaling organizations as well as companies pursuing significant strategic milestones and transformational initiatives.

This combination of operational expertise and leadership experience provides a strong foundation for the responsibilities associated with the Chapter Forum Officer role. His professional journey has consistently involved bringing people together, solving problems collaboratively, and helping organizations perform at higher levels.

The election recognizes not only his professional accomplishments but also his ongoing commitment to supporting fellow leaders through mentorship, collaboration, and shared learning.

Looking Ahead to the New Leadership Term

As his term begins on July 1, Mirisis will focus on helping strengthen member engagement, encouraging meaningful dialogue, and supporting initiatives that enhance the overall value of the chapter experience.

Leadership forums continue to serve as valuable resources for executives seeking practical insights, trusted peer relationships, and opportunities for professional growth. Through active participation and effective leadership, these communities help members address challenges, identify opportunities, and become more effective leaders within their organizations.

The election of Mirisis reflects the chapter’s continued commitment to developing strong leadership and fostering an environment where executives can learn from one another while building lasting professional relationships.

With a background that combines operational expertise, executive leadership, and a passion for professional development, Mirisis enters the Chapter Forum Officer role prepared to support members and contribute to the continued growth and success of the chapter community.

His election represents an important step forward in his leadership journey and underscores the value of collaboration, engagement, and shared learning in today’s business environment.

Contact Information

Nicholas Mirisis

Littleton, Colorado

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicholasmirisis/

Email: nickmirisis@gmail.com