June 26, 2026: Fort Frances Weekend Weather Focus — Cool Morning, Warm Afternoons, and Shower Risk Through Sunday

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Fort Frances starts Friday on a cool and calm note, with the temperature sitting at 9.0°C at 6:00 AM CDT. The air is damp, humidity is high, and fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning.

The weekend ahead will feel warmer, but it will not be fully settled, with shower chances today, more showers Saturday, and a risk of showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances, the temperature was 9.0°C. The dew point was 7.9°C, with humidity at 93 percent, giving the morning a cool and moist feel.

Winds were calm, and the barometric pressure was 101.9 kPa and rising. The sky condition was not observed at the station, but the forecast calls for fog patches to lift this morning before a mix of sun and cloud develops.

Today’s forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 27. The UV index is 7, or high.

Weekend Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Fort Frances will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Winds from the south at 20 km/h will become light after midnight. The low will fall to 13°C.

Saturday, June 27: Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers late in the morning and during the afternoon. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, early in the afternoon. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 28 and a UV index of 6, or high. Saturday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 15°C.

Sunday, June 28: Sunday stays unsettled with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. The high will reach 26°C. Sunday night turns cloudy with a continued 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms and a milder low of 18°C.

Monday, June 29: The warm and stormy pattern continues with a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms and a high of 29°C. Monday night remains very mild at 21°C, with more showers or thunderstorms possible.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start Friday with a light jacket or hoodie, especially with the cool 9°C morning and damp air. By afternoon, summer clothing should be comfortable as temperatures climb into the mid-20s.

For the weekend, keep a rain jacket, umbrella, or waterproof layer nearby. Saturday looks especially showery, and Sunday brings the added risk of thunderstorms. With high UV values, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are still recommended during brighter breaks.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances can warm quickly after cool, damp mornings because early fog and calm air often give way to stronger late-morning sunshine. Once temperatures rise, added humidity can help fuel afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially in late June.

At the Fort Frances Airport – North Star Air starts its new service to Thunder Bay on July 6 2026 – visit northstarair.ca for the full details.