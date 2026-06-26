THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported five new wildland fires in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 25, 2026. The new starts are located in the Red Lake and Nipigon fire districts, with several listed as not under control at the time of the update.

Across the Northwest Region, there are now 13 active wildland fires. Of those, four are not under control, one is being held, one is under control, and seven are being observed.

New Wildland Fires Confirmed June 25

Red Lake District

Red Lake 8 — RED008

Red Lake 8 is located approximately 8 kilometres northwest of Poplar Hill First Nation. The fire is listed at 0.1 hectares and is not under control.

Red Lake 9 — RED009

Red Lake 9 is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of Namiwan Lake. The fire is estimated at 10 hectaresand is currently being observed.

Red Lake 10 — RED010

Red Lake 10 is also located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of Namiwan Lake. This fire is listed at 1 hectareand is not under control.

Nipigon District

Nipigon 11 — NIP011

Nipigon 11 is located near the northeast shore of Lake Nipigon near Humboldt Bay. The fire is estimated at 0.5 hectares and is not under control.

Nipigon 12 — NIP012

Nipigon 12 is located near Long Dog Lake, approximately 21.5 kilometres northwest of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The fire is listed at 5 hectares and is not under control.

Current Northwest Region Fire Status

As of the June 25 evening report, the Northwest Region has:

13 active wildland fires

4 not under control

1 being held

1 under control

7 being observed

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services advises residents to check the current forest fire danger rating for their area using Ontario’s interactive fire map.

The map uses data from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region and updates throughout the day as weather conditions change. Fire danger ratings can shift quickly depending on temperature, wind, humidity, lightning activity, and recent rainfall.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to October 31, and outdoor fire rules remain in effect across the province.

Residents are encouraged to avoid burning yard waste and woody debris where possible. Safer alternatives include composting or using a local landfill. Anyone who must burn is reminded to use caution and follow Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Outdoor fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning outdoors must have proper tools and enough water on site to control and extinguish the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department before burning, as local restrictions or permit requirements may apply.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call:

310-FIRE — 310-3473

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call:

9-1-1

For wildfire prevention tips and current fire information, follow Ontario forest fire updates on social media at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.