Thunder Bay – News – Lane reductions will be in place on Arthur Street West between Highway 61 and Parkdale Boulevard starting on Friday, June 26 to allow for line painting.

At least one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction during the work, which is expected to take approximately two days to complete, depending on weather conditions.

For everyone’s safety, motorists are reminded to expect traffic delays in the area and to drive with caution near construction zones. The City thanks residents and businesses for their patience and understanding as we work to improve Thunder Bay’s infrastructure.

For more information or to report a problem, contact the City’s 24/7 Dispatch line at 807-625-2195.