On July 1, Canada, the U.S. and Mexico begin their trilateral talks to review the CUSMA trade agreement – a foundation of North American economic stability and prosperity.

On July 21-23, Canada’s premiers will meet in person in Charlottetown, PEI, where they will must assess their progress on eliminating barriers to trade within our country.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce will be active – and proactive – in both conversations through our new Trade & Competitiveness Council.

It builds on the successful coalition of trade-exposed industries we created in early 2025 to advise our governments and support our businesses in the face of the sudden, unprovoked disruption in Canada-U.S. trade.

Our aim is simple: to give business a clear, coordinated voice to influence our collective destiny – both strengthening our competitiveness in North America and expanding our global reach.

Our 2026-27 priorities include:

✅ Protecting and expanding domestic and international market access for Ontario businesses

✅ Advancing growth-oriented tax and regulatory competitiveness

✅ Leveraging procurement and AI to scale Ontario firms

✅ Strengthening North American energy and critical mineral supply chains

✅ Supporting business continuity and succession planning in Ontario businesses