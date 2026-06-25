June 25, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Focus — Mild Morning, Afternoon Showers, and Thunderstorm Risk

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are off to a milder start this Thursday compared with some of the chillier mornings earlier in the week. At 7:00 AM CDT, Kenora Airport reported 16.2°C under partly cloudy skies. The day ahead brings a mix of sun and cloud, but showers may develop this afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the temperature was 16.2°C with partly cloudy skies. The dew point was 11.5°C, and humidity was 74 percent, making the morning feel fresh but not overly muggy.

Winds were light from the northeast at 6 km/h, visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.7 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. The high will reach 24°C, and the UV index is 7, or high.

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will develop after midnight. The overnight low will be 13°C.

Friday, June 26: Kenora and Lake of the Woods will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Winds will become south at 20 km/h early in the afternoon, which may create choppier conditions on exposed parts of Lake of the Woods. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 26 and a UV index of 7, or high.

Friday Night: Cloudy periods are expected with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Saturday, June 27: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 25°C. Saturday night clears out, with a low near 15°C.

Sunday, June 28: The unsettled pattern becomes more noticeable, with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. The high will be 25°C. Sunday night remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms and a low of 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light jacket or sweater may be useful early this morning, especially near the lake, but lighter summer clothing should work well by midday as temperatures climb into the mid-20s.

Keep a rain jacket or umbrella nearby for the afternoon and evening shower risk. With the UV index at 7, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are recommended during sunny breaks. Boaters on Lake of the Woods should watch for changing skies today and increasing south winds on Friday afternoon.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can influence local weather in very noticeable ways. Its many bays, islands, and open-water stretches can create different wind and temperature conditions over short distances, so one shoreline may feel calm while another area is breezy and cooler.