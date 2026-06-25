June 25, 2026: Fort Frances Weather Focus — Chilly Foggy Start Before Warmer Air, Showers, and Thunderstorm Risk

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Fort Frances begins Thursday with a very cool and damp early morning. The temperature at 6:00 AM CDT was 6.8°C, with humidity at 100 percent, light winds, and rising pressure. While the morning begins on the chilly side, the day will warm quickly, with sunshine giving way to mixed skies and a chance of afternoon showers.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances, the temperature was 6.8°C. The dew point was nearly identical at 6.7°C, and humidity was at 100 percent, creating the right setup for fog patches early in the day.

The wind was very light from the west-southwest at 2 km/h, and the barometric pressure was 101.7 kPa and rising. The observed sky condition was not reported, but the forecast calls for a sunny morning before clouds increase.

Today’s forecast is for sunny skies this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. The high will reach 24°C, with a humidex of 26 and a UV index of 7, or high.

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Fort Frances will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will develop after midnight. The overnight low will be 12°C.

Friday, June 26: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 27 and a UV index of 7, or high.

Friday Night: Cloudy periods are expected with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Saturday, June 27: The day brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 26°C. Saturday night clears out, with a low of 15°C.

Sunday, June 28: The unsettled pattern continues, with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. The high will be 26°C. Sunday night remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms and a low of 16°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the morning with a light jacket, hoodie, or sweater, especially with temperatures near 7°C and damp air in place. By afternoon, lighter clothing should be comfortable as temperatures rise into the mid-20s.

Keep a rain jacket or umbrella nearby for the afternoon and evening shower risk. With a high UV index, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are recommended during sunny breaks. Drivers should also watch for fog patches early today and again late tonight.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances and the Rainy River district often see cool, foggy summer mornings when humidity is high and winds are light. As the sun rises and temperatures climb, fog usually burns off, allowing the day to warm quickly.

An aside, North Star Air starts its new service to Thunder Bay on July 6 2026 – visit northstarair.ca for the full details.