Thunder Bay grocery deals: Best buys for June 25 to July 1

THUNDER BAY — With grocery prices still putting pressure on household budgets, this week’s local flyers offer some useful stock-up opportunities on chicken, pork, pasta, summer produce, cooking oil and barbecue staples.

Statistics Canada reported food purchased from stores was up 4.3 per cent year over year in May, while transportation costs were up nine per cent — a reminder that the best grocery trip is often the one planned before leaving home.

Why the best deals matter this week

For Thunder Bay shoppers, the strongest value this week is in basic proteins, low-cost produce and pantry items that can stretch across several meals. For families travelling into the city from rural Northwestern Ontario or nearby First Nations communities, planning one efficient trip can matter as much as the shelf price, especially when fuel and transportation costs remain high.

FreshCo, Walmart, Metro, Real Canadian Superstore, Safeway, Giant Tiger and Skaf’s Just Basics all have flyer periods running through the Canada Day week, though shoppers should confirm local shelf tags, loyalty-card conditions and quantity limits before checkout.

Best stock-up buys this week

Chicken leg quarters are one of the strongest protein buys. Metro and Real Canadian Superstore both show chicken leg quarters at $1.99 per pound, making this a useful freezer item for soups, sheet-pan meals, rice bowls and barbecue dinners.

Pork chops and barbecue meat are also worth comparing. Walmart lists bone-in pork loin chops at $3.62 per pound, while the Safeway regional flyer shows fresh pork loin centre and rib chops at $3.49 per pound.

Summer produce is a bright spot. Walmart has corn at 42 cents each, seedless cucumbers at 84 cents, strawberries at $2.94 and large seedless watermelon at $4.98. Superstore lists sweet bicolour corn at five for $2 and seedless watermelon at $4. Metro lists local field strawberries at $2.99 per litre and jumbo cherries at $2.99 per pound.

Pantry basics are best when they can anchor more than one meal. Superstore lists Italpasta at $1.50, while Walmart shows Catelli pasta or Canada Red pasta sauce at $1.77.

Skaf’s has Unico vegetable or canola oil, three litres, at $7.99 with a limit of one. FreshCo’s Ontario flyer lists Mr. Goudas rice, eight kilograms, at $14.99, and Voil corn oil, three litres, at $7.77.

Flyer Overview

FreshCo: strong comparison prices, but verify locally

FreshCo’s flyer shows several good-value items, including seedless cucumber at 69 cents, Dempster’s bread at $2.29 with Scene+ member pricing, Black Diamond cheese slices at $2.99, hothouse tomatoes in a three-pound bag at $1.99 and local strawberries or blueberries at $4.99.

Walmart: best for produce, pasta and low-cost barbecue basics

Walmart’s best value is in a practical mix of produce and everyday meal builders. Corn at 42 cents, cucumbers at 84 cents, strawberries at $2.94, iceberg lettuce at $1.82, Great Value buns at $1.88 and Great Value two-litre cola at $1.23 make it a strong stop for Canada Day cookouts or lower-cost lunches. Bacon or hot dogs at $3.97 and pork chops at $3.62 per pound add budget protein options.

A simple Walmart basket could be pork chops, corn, cucumbers, strawberries, pasta and sauce. That combination gives a family several meals without leaning heavily on higher-priced prepared foods.

Giant Tiger: best small-basket value

Giant Tiger is a good stop for shoppers trying to keep a small basket under control.

The Ontario flyer lists green seedless grapes, 500 grams, at $1.97; bacon at $3.97; Shopsy’s wieners at $2.97; Cavendish fries at $2.69; and Dr. Oetker Giuseppe pizza at $4.94. Iceberg lettuce and white mushrooms are both listed at $1.44, while Aqua Star wild Pacific pink salmon fillets are shown at $5.97.

For seniors, students and smaller households, Giant Tiger’s strength this week is avoiding bulk purchases while still finding useful under-$5 items.

Metro: chicken, eggs, milk and fruit

Metro’s flyer is strongest on fresh chicken leg quarters at $1.99 per pound, eggs at $4.88 for an 18-pack, Lactantia PurFiltre milk at $3.99 with points, local field strawberries at $2.99 per litre and cherries at $2.99 per pound.

The flyer also shows a 99-cent group of selected drinks and pantry-style items, which can help for lunch boxes or road trips if they are items a household already uses.

A practical Metro plan is to buy chicken, eggs, milk and fruit, then use pantry items already at home to build fried rice, breakfast-for-dinner, wraps or soup.

Real Canadian Superstore: chicken, corn, pasta and price matching

Real Canadian Superstore has several strong staples: chicken leg quarters at $1.99 per pound, sweet bicolour corn at five for $2, seedless watermelon at $4, Italpasta at $1.50, D’Italiano bread or buns at $3 and Cracker Barrel cheese at $5.97. Superstore also promotes ad matching when shoppers show a lower advertised price, subject to store conditions and limits.

This is a good week to use Superstore for a planned stock-up basket: chicken for the freezer, corn for quick sides, pasta for low-cost dinners and bread or buns for lunches.

The No Name “feed four for under $10” barbecue feature is also worth checking for families trying to keep a holiday meal simple.

Safeway: pork, cherries, lettuce and Scene+ points

Thunder Bay Safeway flyer listings show the June 25 to July 1 period for Arthur Street, and Dawson Road. The regional Safeway flyer shows pork loin centre and rib chops at $3.49 per pound, jumbo cherries at $3.88 per pound, lettuce at two for $3, wieners at $2.99 with member pricing and Dr. Oetker pizza at $3.47.

Safeway can make sense for shoppers already using Scene+ points, but the same rule applies as elsewhere: points only save money when they are attached to items you were already planning to buy.

Skaf’s Just Basics: local independent value on oil, frozen food and produce

Skaf’s Just Basics is running specials from June 25 to July 1. Its flyer is built around a number of $7.99 offers, including Unico oil, three litres, with a limit of one; Compliments lasagna; Janes frozen chicken; Hellmann’s mayonnaise; Kraft parmesan; and Compliments coffee pods. Produce deals include cauliflower at two for $7.99 or $3.99 each and romaine hearts at two for $7.99.

The best Skaf’s stock-up item is cooking oil. A three-litre bottle can stretch through weeks of home cooking, especially for households preparing potatoes, rice, stir-fries or roasted vegetables instead of buying takeout.

Superior Seasons: local food value, not a conventional flyer

Superior Seasons is different from the chain-store flyer model. It operates as an online farmers market connected to local and regional producers, with ordering, pickup, delivery and subscription-style food box options. Its public information notes that shoppers can order individual items or food boxes, with pickup and delivery options, and that producers manage inventory and prices.

The best way to stretch a grocery dollar with Superior Seasons is to use it strategically: buy local items where freshness matters most — greens, herbs, seasonal vegetables, eggs, preserves or farm products — and pair them with lower-cost flyer staples such as pasta, rice, chicken or potatoes. That keeps more food dollars in the local economy while still controlling the total bill.

George’s Market: check the weekly-specials newsletter before shopping

George’s Market lists weekly specials through its Monday morning email sign-up rather than a full public price flyer on its website.

The store is a Thunder Bay independent grocer and offers grocery delivery, freezer fillers, party trays and catering.

Public social-media snippets for this week point to fresh Ontario produce, Canadian favourites and featured turkey, feta and spinach burger patties.

George’s may be most useful for shoppers looking for butcher-counter items, prepared foods or a local alternative to the national chains, but without posted prices it is harder to compare directly against this week’s loss leaders.

How to stretch this week’s grocery dollar

Start with one low-cost protein and build around it. Chicken leg quarters at $1.99 per pound can become barbecue chicken one night, pulled chicken sandwiches the next day and soup or fried rice after that. Pork chops can be portioned and frozen before prices rise again.

Buy produce with a plan. Corn, cucumbers, lettuce, strawberries, tomatoes and watermelon are strong this week, but savings disappear if fresh food spoils. Wash, chop and portion produce early, and freeze berries if they will not be eaten within a few days.

Use price matching where available. Superstore’s flyer advertises ad matching when customers show a lower advertised price, with limits and conditions. That can save an extra stop, which matters for shoppers driving across Thunder Bay or coming in from outside the city.

Do not chase points for items you do not need. Scene+, PC Optimum and Moi offers can help, but the best discount is still not buying an unnecessary item.

Plan one local splurge. A Superior Seasons item or a George’s Market specialty can make meals better while flyer staples carry the budget. For example, use local greens or a prepared burger patty with lower-cost buns, corn, cucumber salad and watermelon.

The bottom line

The best Thunder Bay grocery strategy this week is to stock up on chicken leg quarters, pork chops, corn, cucumbers, strawberries, pasta, cooking oil and bread or buns. Walmart, Metro and Superstore appear strongest for basic produce and protein; Giant Tiger is strong for smaller under-$5 baskets; Skaf’s offers useful local stock-up buys; and Superior Seasons and George’s Market can add local freshness and independent-store value when used selectively.

And remember, do not go to the store hungry! You will end up wanting to buy quick snacks that you can eat on the way home.