Online gambling has become one of the fastest-growing areas of digital entertainment in Canada, so it is not surprising that provincial governments are paying close attention to how the industry develops. The scale of that growth is already visible in Ontario, where regulated online gambling generated approximately CA$3.2 billion in gaming revenue from CA$82.7 billion in wagers during the 2024–25 fiscal year.

If you follow gaming news, you have probably noticed that Alberta and Ontario are taking different routes toward the same broad goal. Both provinces want more gambling activity to take place within regulated systems, which can support consumer protections and create public revenue.

Their strategies differ, however, because Ontario opened a competitive market several years ago, whereas Alberta is only now preparing for a major transition. Looking at both provinces side by side gives you a useful way to understand where Canada’s online gambling industry is heading next.

Alberta is entering a new chapter

Interest in Alberta online casinos has increased significantly as the province prepares to launch a regulated, competitive market in July 2026. For many years, Play Alberta served as the province’s primary regulated online gambling platform, offering casino games, sports betting and lottery products under government oversight.

The upcoming framework introduces private operators into the market, so players will have access to a broader range of regulated options. Provincial officials have pointed to the large amount of gambling activity taking place on offshore websites, leading to growing support for a system that could attract more players into regulated channels.

If you live in Alberta, you are likely to see a much wider selection of legal platforms become available over the coming months.

Ontario has already built a mature market

Ontario moved earlier than any other Canadian province when it launched its regulated competitive online gambling market in April 2022. That decision attracted dozens of operators, helping to create one of the largest regulated online gambling sectors in North America.

Growth has been substantial. During the 2024–25 fiscal year, Ontario recorded approximately CA$82.7 billion in wagers and CA$3.2 billion in gaming revenue, reflecting strong growth compared with the previous year. The market’s scale is also evident in its size, with dozens of licensed operators and gaming websites competing for players across the province.

If you are an Ontario player today, you can choose from a large collection of licensed casino sites, sports betting platforms and poker operators. Competition has become a defining feature of the market, so companies regularly invest in technology, customer experience, responsible gambling tools and promotional offers to attract players.Competition creates different experiences for players

The difference in market maturity affects what players experience in each province. Ontario’s market has had several years to develop, so operators compete intensely for customer attention. Overall, that competition has encouraged continuous improvements across many areas of the player experience.

New features, updated mobile platforms, loyalty programs and responsible gambling resources have become common as companies work to stand out. Alberta begins from a different position, so the market is likely to develop gradually during its early years.

Meanwhile, fewer operators are expected to launch immediately, meaning the competitive terrain could look very different at first. If you are watching the industry closely, you will likely see Alberta focus on establishing a stable foundation before competition reaches the level currently seen in Ontario.

Shared goals remain at the center of regulation

Despite their different timelines, Alberta and Ontario share many of the same objectives. Governments want players to use regulated websites, giving authorities greater visibility into industry activity and allowing them to set standards related to fairness, security and responsible gambling practices.

Ontario has already spent several years refining those systems, so Alberta has the advantage of learning from an established example; however, that does not mean the two provinces will produce identical results, but there is considerable overlap in their broader goals. If consumer protection is important to you, this area represents one of the strongest similarities between the two approaches.

Ultimately, both provinces want a regulated market that can attract players while maintaining clear standards for operators.

What comes next for Alberta and Ontario

The comparison between Alberta and Ontario is really a comparison between two different stages of market development. Ontario represents a market that has already demonstrated significant growth, whereas Alberta is preparing to test its own version of a competitive framework.

Population size also influences expectations: Ontario’s population exceeds 16 million people, giving operators access to a much larger customer base. Alberta is smaller, but it remains one of Canada’s fastest-growing provinces, continuing to attract industry interest.

Over the next several years, regulators, operators and players will be watching closely to see how Alberta performs. Strong results could influence discussions elsewhere in Canada, so these two provinces are likely to remain at the center of conversations about the future of online gambling across the country.