Two People Charged in Atikokan Identity Document Investigation

ATIKOKAN, Ont. — Two people are facing criminal charges after Ontario Provincial Police say officers found an identity document that did not belong to either of them during an investigation connected to a bail violation and warrant matter.

The Atikokan OPP detachment, assisted by the Rainy River District detachment’s Offender Management and Apprehension Program, was helping OPP in Thunder Bay on June 23 with a bail violation and warrant investigation.

Police Say Identity Document Found During Investigation

During the investigation, police say officers observed one of the people involved holding an identity document that did not belong to them. Police say that discovery led to the arrest and charging of two individuals.

Mawuwoe Dumordzie, 29, of Accra, Ghana, and Eben Ankomah, 58, of Atikokan, have each been charged with possession of an identity document.

Ankomah is also charged with failing to comply with judicial release. Police say a warrant for his arrest from Thunder Bay was also executed.

Dumordzie was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on Aug. 27.

Ankomah was held in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing on June 24.

Charge Explained: Possession of an Identity Document

Possession of an identity document is an offence under section 56.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The section states that a person commits an offence when, without lawful excuse, they procure, possess, transfer, sell or offer for sale an identity document that relates, or appears to relate, in whole or in part, to another person.

The law also makes clear there are lawful reasons for possessing another person’s identity document, including actions done in good faith during employment, with consent, for genealogical purposes, or for a legitimate justice-related purpose.

Under the Criminal Code, an “identity document” can include a Social Insurance Number card, driver’s licence, health card, birth certificate, death certificate, passport, citizenship certificate, immigration-status document, certificate of Indian status, employee identity card with photo and signature, or a similar document issued by a federal, provincial or foreign government body.

Potential Penalties for Possession of an Identity Document

Possession of an identity document under section 56.1 is a hybrid offence. That means the Crown can proceed either by indictment or by summary conviction.

If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is five years in prison. If prosecuted by summary conviction, the general Criminal Code maximum, unless otherwise provided by law, is a $5,000 fine, imprisonment for up to two years less a day, or both.

Actual sentences depend on the facts found in court, the accused’s criminal record, whether the document was used or intended for fraud, the number and type of documents involved, any harm to victims and other aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

Charge Explained: Failing to Comply With Judicial Release

Failing to comply with judicial release is an offence under section 145(5) of the Criminal Code. It applies when a person is at large on a release order and, without lawful excuse, fails to comply with a condition of that release order, other than the condition to attend court.

This type of charge is commonly treated as an administration-of-justice offence. It does not prove the underlying allegation that led to release conditions, but it alleges the accused breached a court-imposed condition while already before the justice system.

Potential Penalties for Failing to Comply

Section 145(5) is also a hybrid offence. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is two years in prison. If prosecuted by summary conviction, the general summary conviction penalty is a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to two years less a day, or both.

In sentencing, courts may consider the nature of the release condition, whether the alleged breach involved new criminal conduct, the accused’s record, public safety concerns, efforts at compliance and whether the breach affected court supervision.

Offender Management and Community Safety

The OPP says offender management and apprehension is part of its broader crime prevention and community safety strategy. Specialized units such as the Bail Support Team, the Offender Management and Apprehension Program and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Team work with local detachment officers to locate people wanted on warrants and respond to alleged violations of release conditions.

For communities across Northwestern Ontario, including Atikokan, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay, warrant enforcement and bail compliance investigations are often tied to broader public safety concerns, particularly where repeat offending or outstanding court matters are alleged.

Police Seek Public Assistance

Anyone with information about a person wanted on warrants or allegedly violating judicial release conditions is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. All accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.