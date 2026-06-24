June 24, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Focus — Cloudy Skies, Showers, and Thunderstorm Risk

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay starts Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies, with mild and damp conditions at the airport. The temperature is near 11°C, humidity is high, and pressure is falling, pointing to an unsettled weather pattern for the day.

Showers are likely at times, and there is a risk of thunderstorms through the afternoon and again this evening.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature is 10.9°C under mostly cloudy skies. The dew point is 9.9°C, with humidity at 94 percent, giving the morning a cool and damp feel.

Winds are light from the east-northeast at 6 km/h, visibility is excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa and falling.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will reach 20°C, and the UV index is 5, or moderate.

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Thunder Bay will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will develop after midnight. The overnight low will fall to 7°C.

Thursday, June 25: The day begins sunny, then turns into a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Morning fog patches will dissipate. The high will climb to 24°C, with a humidex of 25 and a UV index of 7, or high.

Thursday Night: Skies will be clear, with a cool overnight low of 6°C.

Friday, June 26: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 22°C. Friday night turns cloudy, with a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light rain jacket or waterproof shell is a smart choice today, especially for anyone walking, commuting, or working outdoors. Conditions will feel cool and damp through the morning, so a light sweater or hoodie will also be useful.

For Thursday, plan for layers. The morning may start cool and foggy, but the afternoon will warm into the mid-20s. Keep sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat ready, as the UV index rises back to high.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s weather is strongly influenced by Lake Superior, especially during spring and early summer. The lake warms slowly, which can help keep mornings cooler and support fog development when moist air settles over the region overnight.