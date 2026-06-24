Three People Charged After Drug Trafficking Investigation Near Dryden

DRYDEN, Ont. — Three people are facing drug trafficking-related charges after an Ontario Provincial Police investigation led to a traffic stop on Highway 17 east of Dryden.

The Dryden OPP Community Street Crime Unit led the investigation, with assistance from the Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team and members of the Dryden OPP detachment.

Traffic Stop Conducted East of Dryden

Police say members of the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team conducted a traffic stop shortly before noon CDT on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Three people were arrested. Police say officers seized suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine.

Carlon Hilaire, 20, of North York, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Trevor Norman, 49, and Sherri Dunlop, 40, both of Dryden, have also been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

Charge Explained

Possession for the purpose of trafficking is covered under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which states that no person shall possess a substance included in schedules I, II, III, IV or V for the purpose of trafficking. Cocaine is listed in Schedule I of the act.

To prove the charge, the Crown must establish more than simple possession. In general terms, the prosecution must prove the substance was a controlled substance, the accused possessed it, the accused knew the nature of the substance and the possession was for the purpose of trafficking.

Potential Penalties

For possession of a Schedule I substance such as cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act provides for a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Sentences imposed by courts vary widely and depend on the amount of drug involved, the accused’s role, prior record, aggravating or mitigating factors, and whether the Crown proceeds by indictment or summary conviction where applicable.

Northwestern Ontario Context

The case highlights ongoing enforcement pressure on drug trafficking along Highway 17, a major east-west transportation corridor through Northwestern Ontario. Police services across the region have repeatedly identified highway movement as a factor in the distribution of illicit drugs from larger urban centres into smaller northern communities.

For Dryden and nearby First Nations and rural communities, drug trafficking investigations have broader public safety implications, including concerns about addiction, violence, property crime and pressure on local health and social services.

Police Seek Information

Anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. All accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.