OPP Lay Second-Degree Murder Charge in Armstrong Death

ARMSTRONG — Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 46-year-old Whitesand First Nation woman with second-degree murder after a person was found dead at an Armstrong residence earlier this week.

Police say officers from the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment responded to a call for emergency assistance at about 9 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

When officers arrived, they located one person deceased.

Victim identified as Ignace Nagotchi

OPP have identified the deceased as Ignace Nagotchi, 52, of Armstrong.

As a result of the investigation, Francine Donio, 46, of Whitesand First Nation, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Donio remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Thursday, June 25.

Investigation continues under OPP Criminal Investigation Branch

The Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police say the investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is also being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit.

OPP have not released further details about the circumstances of the death.

Legal context: second-degree murder

Under the Criminal Code, murder is classified as either first-degree or second-degree murder. First-degree murder generally involves circumstances set out in the Code, including planned and deliberate murder, while all murder that is not first-degree murder is classified as second-degree murder.

Section 235(1) states that anyone who commits first-degree murder or second-degree murder is guilty of an indictable offence and shall be sentenced to life imprisonment. The life sentence is mandatory upon conviction.

For second-degree murder, parole eligibility is generally set after at least 10 years and can be increased up to 25 years by the court, depending on the circumstances and any applicable Criminal Code provisions.

Parole eligibility does not mean automatic release; it means an offender may apply to the Parole Board of Canada after the ineligibility period has been served.

Regional context

Armstrong and Whitesand First Nation are northern communities connected to Thunder Bay through policing, court, health and emergency-response systems.

Serious criminal investigations in remote or smaller communities often require specialized regional support, including forensic identification, coroner involvement and investigative units based in larger centres.

The case is expected to proceed through the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

Presumption of innocence

The charge has not been proven in court. All accused individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through Ontario Crime Stoppers.