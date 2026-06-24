North Star Air to Launch Fort Frances–Thunder Bay Flights in July

FORT FRANCES, Ont. — Thunder Bay based North Star Air is spreading its wings again.

Scheduled passenger air service is returning to Fort Frances this summer, with Thunder Bay-based North Star Air set to begin three weekly flights connecting Fort Frances and Thunder Bay on July 6.

The new route restores an important transportation link for Rainy River District residents, businesses, Indigenous communities, medical travellers, students and the tourism sector after Fort Frances, Kenora and Dryden lost scheduled passenger service in 2024.

Fort Frances service starts with three weekly flights

The new service will operate three days a week, with flights to Thunder Bay on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and return service on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The town described reliable air connectivity as important for economic growth, health-care access, tourism, education and business development.

Community support will be key

The route is being launched with municipal support.

The Town of Fort Frances and North Star Air signed an agreement that includes $500,000 to offset possible operating losses over the first two years, plus additional marketing support. The same report said one-way fares are expected to range from $450 to $799, with an introductory $300 fare during the first week.

For Fort Frances and the surrounding region, the practical benefit is reduced isolation.

A scheduled flight to Thunder Bay can shorten travel for specialist medical appointments, court and government services, business meetings, post-secondary connections, sports travel and family visits.

It also gives the Rainy River District another option when winter storms, highway conditions or long driving distances complicate regional travel.

Kenora flights helped rebuild western air service

The Fort Frances route follows North Star Air’s move into Kenora. The Kenora Airport Authority announced a partnership with North Star Air to begin regular direct flights between Kenora and Thunder Bay starting Jan. 15, with five-day-a-week service in and out of Kenora.

That Kenora service marked a significant step in rebuilding scheduled air access west of Thunder Bay. Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden all lost scheduled passenger service when Bearskin Airlines withdrew from those airports in 2024, leaving communities to pursue new options for reliable regional air links.

North Star Air’s wider northern network

North Star Air is not entering the market as a small point-to-point carrier.

The company traces its roots to 1997, later expanding into year-round service, cargo operations, FlexFlight passenger routes and northern community partnerships.

North Star Air connects more than 54 remote communities, employs more than 300 people and has returned $12 million to its 12 First Nation partners.

North Star Air’s scheduled passenger service connects 12 Northern Indigenous communities with Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay, linking residents to health care, education, family travel and essential services.

Its published schedules includes services to communities including Fort Hope, Webequie, Lansdowne House, Marten Falls, Muskrat Dam, North Spirit Lake, Poplar Hill, Sachigo Lake, Bearskin Lake, Cat Lake and Deer Lake.

North Star Air’s fleet includes 20 aircraft operating across Northwestern Ontario, Northern Manitoba and Nunavut, with aircraft suited to northern climates and short gravel runways. The company lists ATR 72 freighters, Basler BT-67 aircraft, Dash 8-100/300 aircraft and Pilatus PC-12 aircraft among its fleet.

Why it matters for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

The new Fort Frances route strengthens Thunder Bay’s role as the regional aviation hub for Northwestern Ontario. For Fort Frances, Rainy River District and nearby First Nations, air access to Thunder Bay supports health-care referrals, workforce mobility, education, government services and regional business travel.

There are also tourism and cross-border implications. Fort Frances sits on the Canada-U.S. border opposite International Falls, Minn., and serves as a gateway to Rainy Lake and the broader borderland tourism economy.

This reliable Thunder Bay connection could help move visitors, workers and business travellers through Northwestern Ontario while keeping more regional travel connected through a Thunder Bay-based carrier.

The long-term question will be passenger uptake. North Star Air vice-president Tom Meilleur stated that increased use supports sustainability and that “when people fly, the entire community benefits.”

What passengers should do next

Travellers planning to use the new route should monitor North Star Air’s booking system and schedule page for confirmed Fort Frances flight times. North Star Air reservations: phone at 1-844-633-6294 and through its online booking portal.