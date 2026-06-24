June 24, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Focus — Rainy Start, Thunderstorm Risk, and Humid Afternoon Ahead

KENORA – WEATHER DESK – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region begin Wednesday under damp skies, with light rain showers and a mild early temperature near 14°C. The air is humid, pressure is falling, and showers are expected to taper late this morning before the region settles into a mainly cloudy day with more showers possible.

A live weather check also shows Kenora near 14°C early today.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the temperature is 13.5°C with light rain showers. The dew point is 12.8°C, and humidity is high at 96 percent, giving the morning a damp and muggy feel.

Winds are from the east-southeast at 14 km/h, visibility is 24 km, and the barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and falling. That falling pressure supports the unsettled weather pattern moving through the Lake of the Woods area.

Today’s forecast calls for showers ending late this morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will reach 24°C, with a humidex of 26 and a UV index of 6, or high.

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will develop after midnight. The overnight low will be 12°C.

Thursday, June 25: The day starts sunny, then becomes a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Morning fog patches will dissipate. The high will climb to 26°C, with a UV index of 7, or high.

Thursday Night: Cloudy periods are expected with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Friday, June 26: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high near 25°C. Friday night will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Saturday, June 27: Cloudy skies continue with a 30 percent chance of showers and a cooler high of 20°C. Saturday night remains cloudy, with a low of 16°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light rain jacket or waterproof shell is the best choice this morning, especially for commuters, anglers, and anyone heading out around Lake of the Woods. Conditions will feel humid later today, so breathable layers will be more comfortable by afternoon.

For tonight and early Thursday, drivers should be ready for fog patches, particularly near low-lying roads, shoreline areas, and forested stretches. With a high UV index expected today and Thursday, keep sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hathandy during brighter breaks.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can help boost local humidity and fog formation, especially after showers. When moist air settles overnight and winds ease, fog can develop quickly around bays, islands, and low-lying shoreline communities.