Dryden OPP Launch July Long Weekend Traffic Campaign

DRYDEN — Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden will be increasing traffic enforcement across the region during the July long weekend travel period, with officers focusing on impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.

The Dryden OPP Detachment says the campaign will run from June 26 to July 5, covering Highway 17, the City of Dryden, the Township of Ignace and surrounding communities.

Police targeting ‘Big Four’ collision factors

OPP say the July long weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with heavier volumes of tourism, recreational traffic and holiday travel across Northwestern Ontario.

During the campaign, officers will focus on the four major factors police say contribute to serious and fatal collisions:

Speeding, impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, distracted driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Police say enforcement will include high-visibility patrols, traffic stops and RIDE programs throughout the campaign period. Officers will be deployed along Highway 17, arterial roads and locations known for higher collision risks.

Key enforcement dates

Dryden OPP say enforcement will span morning commuter periods, daytime recreational traffic, peak afternoon congestion and evening or overnight impaired driving patrols.

Key focus dates include:

June 26 and 27 for increased pre-long weekend travel, June 30 and July 1 for Canada Day enforcement, and July 4 and 5 for return travel.

Police say officers will also use Automated Licence Plate Recognition technology to help identify suspended drivers, unlicensed drivers, expired vehicle permits and stolen vehicles.

During traffic stops, officers will also be watching for signs of broader criminal activity.

Legal context for drivers

Drivers stopped during the campaign could face penalties under the Highway Traffic Act or, in more serious cases, charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Impaired driving offences are dealt with under section 320.14 of the Criminal Code. That section applies to operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, or with a prohibited blood-alcohol or blood-drug concentration. Penalties can include licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundment, ignition interlock requirements and possible jail time, depending on the circumstances and whether there are prior offences.

Speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt violations are generally addressed under provincial traffic law.

Penalties may include fines, demerit points, roadside suspensions or vehicle impoundment in cases involving stunt driving or excessive speed.

Plan ahead before drinking or using cannabis

OPP are urging drivers to plan ahead before attending Canada Day events, camp gatherings or long weekend celebrations.

Safer options include arranging a designated driver, calling a taxi, using U-Ride where available, taking public transit where service exists, staying overnight, or calling a sober friend or family member.

Driving impaired by alcohol, cannabis, prescription medication or illegal drugs puts passengers, other motorists, pedestrians and emergency responders at risk.

Regional impact

Highway 17 is a critical transportation route through Northwestern Ontario, carrying local traffic, tourists, commercial vehicles and long-distance travellers. A serious collision can close the highway for hours, affecting emergency response, goods movement and travel between communities such as Dryden, Ignace, Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay.

OPP say the goal of the campaign is to increase police visibility, promote voluntary compliance with traffic laws and deter high-risk driving during one of the region’s busiest travel periods.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive sober, stay focused, wear seatbelts and allow extra time for holiday travel.