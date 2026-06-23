June 23, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Focus — Cool, Foggy Start Gives Way to Sunshine and a High of 23°C

Thunder Bay starts Tuesday on a cool, damp note, with the temperature sitting at 8°C at the airport early this morning. Fog patches are part of the morning picture, but sunshine will take over before some clouds build near midday.

The day looks pleasant overall, though showers return to the forecast overnight and a cooler Wednesday follows. A current weather check also shows Thunder Bay near the upper single digits this morning, with a cooler and somewhat unsettled midweek pattern ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature is 8.0°C under partly cloudy skies. The dew point is 7.6°C, and humidity is high at 97 percent, giving the morning a cool, moist feel.

Winds are light from the west-northwest at 4 km/h, visibility is excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure is 102.4 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. The high will reach 23°C, and the UV index is 7, or high.

Extended Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Clouds will increase early this evening, with a 60 percent chance of showers overnight. The low will fall to 10°C.

Wednesday, June 24: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. It will be cooler, with a high of 17°C. The UV index remains 7, or high, so sun protection is still needed during brighter periods. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 8°C.

Thursday, June 25: A brighter day returns with sunny skies and a high near 23°C. Thursday night will be clear and cool, with a low of 7°C.

Friday, June 26: Sunshine continues, with a high of 24°C. Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a light jacket, hoodie, or sweater, especially for the morning commute while temperatures are still near 8°C. By afternoon, lighter clothing should be comfortable as temperatures rise into the low 20s.

Because the UV index is high, bring sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat for midday and afternoon plans. Keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy tonight, especially for late travel, as showers become possible overnight.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay can experience cool June mornings even during warm summer patterns because of its location near Lake Superior. The lake warms slowly in spring and early summer, which can help keep overnight and early morning temperatures noticeably cooler than inland areas.