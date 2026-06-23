June 23, 2026: Sioux Lookout Weather Focus — Chilly, Foggy Start Gives Way to a Warmer Day

Sioux Lookout begins Tuesday with a cool and damp early morning, sitting near 6°C at the airport. Calm winds, saturated air, and fog patches are part of the morning picture, but conditions are expected to improve as the day warms. The forecast calls for a mainly sunny start, increasing cloudiness early this afternoon, and a high near 24°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT at Sioux Lookout Airport, the temperature is 5.7°C under partly cloudy skies. The dew point is also 5.7°C, with humidity at 100 percent, meaning the air is fully saturated.

Winds are calm, visibility is 24 km, and the barometric pressure is 102.4 kPa and rising. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning, leading to improved travel conditions.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies, with increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. The high will reach 24°C, and the UV index is 7, or high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies are expected, with an overnight low of 12°C.

Wednesday, June 24: Sioux Lookout will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h near noon. The high will reach 24°C, with a UV index of 7, or high. Wednesday night clears out, with a low of 9°C.

Thursday, June 25: A bright and pleasant day is in store, with sunny skies and a high near 25°C. Thursday night remains clear, with a low of 11°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the morning with a light jacket, hoodie, or sweater, especially if you are heading out early while temperatures are still near 6°C. By afternoon, lighter clothing should be comfortable as the temperature climbs into the mid-20s.

Because the UV index is high, bring sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat for midday and afternoon plans. Drivers should be cautious early this morning where fog patches linger, especially near low-lying areas and waterways.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout’s location near lakes, forest, and low-lying terrain makes it a good place for early-morning fog formation. When temperatures cool overnight and the air reaches saturation, fog can develop quickly, especially under calm winds like those observed this morning.