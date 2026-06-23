Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for June 23, 2026: partly cloudy and 13°C early

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region start Tuesday on a mild and partly cloudy note, with the temperature near 13°Cat sunrise. The morning should offer some bright breaks, but the weather pattern becomes more unsettled later today as clouds increase and showers move into the forecast.

A live weather check for Kenora also shows current conditions near 13°C, with rain chances in the broader daily outlook.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the temperature is 12.8°C under partly cloudy skies. The dew point is 7.6°C, with humidity at 71 percent, making for a cool but fairly comfortable early morning.

Winds are from the east-southeast at 10 km/h, visibility is 24 km, and the barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa and falling. That falling pressure is a sign that the weather is becoming less settled.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies at first, with increasing cloudiness near noon. There is a 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will become south at 30 km/h this morning, which may create choppier conditions on open stretches of Lake of the Woods. The high will reach 21°C, with a UV index of 6, or high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Cloudy skies continue with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds from the east at 20 km/h will become light after midnight. The overnight low will be 12°C.

Wednesday, June 24: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Winds will become northeast at 20 km/h early in the afternoon. The high will reach 22°C, with a UV index of 7, or high. Wednesday night clears out with a low of 11°C.

Thursday, June 25: The region will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a warmer high of 24°C. Thursday night brings cloudy periods, a 30 percent chance of showers, and a low of 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a light jacket or sweater, especially near the water or during early travel. By afternoon, lighter clothing should be comfortable, but keep a rain jacket or compact umbrella close by for late-day showers.

For boaters and anglers on Lake of the Woods, today’s south wind near 30 km/h is worth watching. Conditions can change quickly on larger open water, so check local marine conditions before heading out.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods has more than 14,000 islands, and that complex shoreline can create many small local weather differences. One bay may feel calm and warm, while another exposed stretch of water can be breezy and noticeably cooler.