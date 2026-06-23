Federal, Provincial and Territorial Immigration Ministers Discuss Sustainable Immigration Levels

OTTAWA — NATIONAL POLITICAL NEWS — Federal, provincial and territorial immigration ministers met on June 23, 2026, to discuss Canada’s next immigration levels plan and the future direction of the country’s immigration system.

The Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration focused on the upcoming 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, with ministers saying Canada must return immigration to sustainable levels while still meeting labour-market needs in communities across the country.

The meeting covered regional, rural and northern immigration needs, labour shortages, support for key economic sectors, international students, foreign credential recognition, Francophone immigration outside Quebec, and the future of Provincial Nominee Programs.

Focus on Sustainable Immigration

Ministers discussed the federal government’s commitment to stabilize permanent resident admissions at less than one per cent of Canada’s total population beyond 2027.

They also reviewed the federal goal of reducing Canada’s temporary resident population to less than five per cent of the total population by the end of 2027.

Ministers agreed that immigration planning must include both permanent and temporary pathways, and that careful management is needed to restore balance to the system.

The discussion comes as governments across Canada continue to deal with housing pressures, health-care capacity, labour shortages, population growth and public concern over whether immigration levels are properly aligned with infrastructure and services.

Provinces and Territories Want Stronger Role

Provincial and territorial ministers emphasized that immigration is a shared area of responsibility. They said provinces and territories must be directly involved in setting immigration levels and designing programs that respond to local labour-market and demographic needs.

A major focus was the Provincial Nominee Program, which allows provinces and territories to nominate immigrants whose skills match regional economic needs.

Provincial and territorial ministers said the PNP and regional programs such as the Atlantic Immigration Program are among the best tools available to address labour shortages in key sectors.

They requested more information from the federal government on how PNP targets and allocations are set. They also called for stable and adequate PNP allocations to allow for better long-term planning.

Economic Immigration and Labour Shortages

Ministers discussed ways to improve economic immigration programs, including modernizing application processes, reducing duplication and making the Express Entry system more responsive to regional labour-market needs.

They also highlighted the need to help temporary foreign workers and international students already in Canada move into permanent residence where their skills are needed.

Ministers said immigration must support both national and regional economic goals. They also stressed the need to attract and retain skilled workers in sectors facing serious shortages.

Provincial and territorial ministers also called for adequate settlement funding, including support for targeted language training, to help newcomers integrate successfully.

International Students and Work Permits

Ministers discussed the importance of international students to Canada’s economy and labour force.

Provincial and territorial ministers agreed to continue working with the federal government on the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program. The goal is to better align the program with regional workforce needs.

International students have been at the centre of recent immigration policy changes, as governments seek to balance education-sector needs, labour shortages, housing pressures and the long-term success of students who come to Canada.

Foreign Credential Recognition

Ministers also reviewed work to reduce barriers faced by internationally trained professionals.

Foreign credential recognition remains a major issue in Canada, especially in health care. Many newcomers arrive with education and experience but face delays or barriers in having their qualifications recognized.

Ministers pointed to progress in occupation-specific reforms, health-care credential recognition, system improvements and fair registration practices legislation in most provinces and territories.

Officials have been directed to work through the newly created Forum of Labour Market Ministers–FMRI Joint Task Force to address barriers across the immigration process, from pre-arrival planning to employment.

Francophone Immigration Outside Quebec

Ministers expressed support for Francophone immigration outside Quebec, saying it remains a priority for strengthening Francophone minority communities.

The federal government has set a target of 12 per cent Francophone permanent resident admissions by 2029.

Ministers discussed work on a renewed federal, provincial and territorial action plan to increase Francophone immigration outside Quebec. They also welcomed collaboration with the Ministers’ Council on the Canadian Francophonie.

Quebec took part as an observer, as requested by the Government of Quebec. Under the Canada–Québec Accord, Quebec has sole responsibility for setting immigration levels and selecting, francizing and integrating immigrants in the province. Quebec is not bound by decisions made on pan-Canadian initiatives related to foreign credential recognition.

Federal Minister Says System Must Regain Confidence

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab said Canadians expect governments to manage migration responsibly.

“Canadians expect their governments to manage migration responsibly, balancing sustainability and system integrity with efforts to attract the best talent in the world,” said Diab. “Alongside our partners, we are doing that work now. By restoring confidence and control to our system, we will maximize the social and economic benefits that newcomers can bring to communities across Canada.”

Newfoundland and Labrador Immigration Minister Lin Paddock, the provincial-territorial co-chair of the forum, said provinces and territories play a critical role in shaping immigration pathways.

“Provinces and territories play a critical role in shaping immigration pathways that reflect regional labour market needs, support economic growth, and help communities of all sizes thrive,” said Paddock.

What Comes Next

The ministers committed to continued collaboration as Canada prepares the 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan.

The central challenge will be balancing several competing pressures: bringing immigration levels to what governments call sustainable levels, addressing labour shortages, supporting rural and northern communities, protecting program integrity, and ensuring newcomers have access to housing, settlement services, language training and employment.

For Northern Ontario and other rural regions, the debate over PNP allocations and regional immigration programs will be closely watched. These programs can be important tools for communities that need workers but often struggle to attract and retain them.