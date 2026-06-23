Dangerous Drugs Seized in Interagency Investigation

THUNDER BAY — NEWS — Four people are facing charges after police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine during a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation.

The investigation was led by the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), with members from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS). Police say the investigation began in May 2026 and focused on suspected drug trafficking activity in Thunder Bay.

Investigators say evidence suggested drugs were being trafficked from the Greater Toronto Area into Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation.

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, police executed four search warrants in Thunder Bay and on Fort William First Nation.

The operation involved officers from:

OPP Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, including TBPS and NAPS members

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

OPP Community Street Crime Unit

Thunder Bay OPP

Thunder Bay Police Emergency Task Unit

Anishinabek Police Service

Drugs, Cash and Cell Phones Seized

Police report that officers seized:

565 grams of suspected fentanyl

475 grams of suspected cocaine

90 grams of suspected crack cocaine

A quantity of suspected cutting agent

More than $19,000 in Canadian currency

Five cell phones

Digital scales

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs at $135,000.

Four People Charged

Jerome LINDSEY, 44, of London, Ontario, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl — two counts

Lindsey was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Kayla PELLETIER, 37, of Fort William First Nation, was arrested and charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine — two counts

Production — crack cocaine

Pelletier was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Chelsea HALLSWORTH, 42, of Thunder Bay, and Darrell MEEKIS, 35, of Thunder Bay, were also arrested.

Each was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine — two counts

Hallsworth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bayon Friday, July 17, 2026.

Meekis was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

What the Charges Mean

A charge of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 means police allege a person had money, property or other proceeds knowing that all or part of it came from criminal activity. In this case, police allege the value was more than $5,000.

A charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking means police allege a person possessed a controlled substance not simply for personal use, but for the purpose of selling, distributing, transporting, delivering or otherwise trafficking it. Police often consider the amount of drugs, packaging, cash, phones, scales and other items when laying this type of charge.

The charges involving cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine fall under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Cocaine and fentanyl are Schedule I substances under Canadian drug law. Schedule I offences are treated as among the most serious drug offences in Canada.

A charge of production — crack cocaine means police allege a person was involved in producing, making or preparing a controlled substance. Production charges can include chemical processing, conversion, preparation or other activity depending on the facts alleged by police.

Potential Penalties

The potential penalties are serious.

For possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, the Criminal Code allows for a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in custody if the Crown proceeds by indictment. The offence may also be prosecuted by summary conviction.

For possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance, including cocaine and fentanyl, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act allows for a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if the Crown proceeds by indictment.

For production of a Schedule I substance, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act also allows for a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if the Crown proceeds by indictment.

Actual sentences, if there is a conviction, depend on the evidence, the quantity and type of drugs involved, the role of the accused person, any criminal record, whether the offence involved organized crime, weapons, vulnerable people, community impact, and other aggravating or mitigating factors considered by the court.

Police Ask Public to Report Drug and Firearms Activity

Police are asking anyone with information about illegal firearms, or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

About the Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team

The OPP-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team works to disrupt criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigations. The team also works to reduce the number of illegal firearms in Ontario.

PGNG includes members from 20 police services in Ontario and Quebec, along with the RCMP.

In Northwestern Ontario, PGNG includes members from the OPP, Thunder Bay Police Service and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, with support from the RCMP.