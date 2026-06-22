Border Cats fall 11-6 to Duluth in rain-shortened Father’s Day game

THUNDER BAY — For the second game in a row, Mother Nature stepped into the batter’s box at Port Arthur Stadium.

This time, the Thunder Bay Border Cats could not rally through the weather, as Sunday’s Father’s Day matchup against the Duluth Huskies was called because of rain in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Duluth took the decision 11-6 before a strong holiday crowd of 2,012 fans, ending Thunder Bay’s three-game winning streak and bringing the Cats back to .500 at 14-14.

Huskies Strike Early Before the Skies Open Up

The afternoon started with fireworks on both sides.

Duluth and Thunder Bay traded three-run first innings, giving the Father’s Day crowd the kind of opening frame that has fans barely settled into their seats before the scoreboard starts spinning.

But the Huskies did the heavy damage in the second, putting up six runs to seize control. The Cats did not fold, clawing back to make it 9-6 through three innings, but Duluth added two more in the top of the fifth before the rain became too much to ignore.

By the bottom of the sixth, the field conditions had taken over. The umpires called the game, and under standard baseball rules, once five innings are complete — or 4 1/2 if the home team is leading — a game can become official.

Because this one had passed that point and Duluth was ahead, the final score stood at 11-6.

How Rain Changes a Ball Game

Baseball and rain have always had a complicated relationship.

A light drizzle might not stop a game, but steady rain can quickly change everything. Pitchers struggle to grip the baseball. Infielders deal with wet dirt and tricky hops. Outfield grass gets slick. Basepaths can become unsafe. Once lightning enters the area or the playing surface becomes dangerous, the umpires have to protect the players and make the call.

There is also a strategy side. A rain delay can knock a starting pitcher out of rhythm, force both managers to rethink bullpen plans and turn a normal game into a waiting game. On Saturday night, the Border Cats waited out a 91-minute lightning and rain delay and then roared back with five runs in the eighth to stun Duluth 7-5.

On Sunday, the weather did not leave room for a late Thunder Bay comeback.

Kean and Waters Lead the Cats Offence

Alex Kean of Morehead State University had a big afternoon for Thunder Bay, finishing with a double, a triple, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Stevie Waters of the University of British Columbia added two hits, one RBI and a run scored, continuing to be one of the steady bats in the Border Cats lineup.

The Cats had offence, especially early, but Duluth’s second-inning surge gave the Huskies enough cushion before the rain-shortened finish.

Jalen Smith Powers Duluth

Duluth slugger Jalen Smith of Barry University was the story of the day for the Huskies.

Smith homered twice and drove in seven runs, giving Duluth the kind of middle-of-the-order thunder that can decide a game before the late innings arrive. With the win, the Huskies improved to 12-16.

Thunder Bay left-hander Tyler Bribiescas of the University of Arkansas-Monticello took the loss, falling to 1-3 on the season.

Superior Cup Series All Square

The Border Cats now get a couple of days to reset before heading back on the road Wednesday.

Thunder Bay opens a four-game trip in Duluth with the first of a two-game set at Wade Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

The 12-game season series between the Border Cats and Huskies for the Superior Cup is tied 2-2, and after two weather-shaped games at Port Arthur Stadium, the rivalry heads south with plenty still to settle.

The Border Cats return to Port Arthur Stadium on Sunday, June 28th against the Duluth Huskies. Get your tix at the Box office or online.