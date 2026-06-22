Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for June 22, 2026: partly cloudy and 11°C early, warming to 21°C with mixed skies, high UV, and showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region begin Monday with a cool, calm, and partly cloudy start. The early morning temperature is sitting near 11°C, with light easterly winds and rising pressure, setting up a fairly pleasant day across cottage country, lake communities, and travel routes around the region. Forecast conditions point to a daytime high near 21°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the temperature is 11.3°C under partly cloudy skies. The dew point is 7.5°C, with humidity at 77 percent, giving the morning a fresh but not overly damp feel.

Winds are from the east at 9 km/h, visibility is 24 km, and the barometric pressure is 102.1 kPa and rising. That rising pressure supports a more settled start to the day for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and nearby communities.

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21°C. The UV index is 6, rated high, so sun protection will still be important during brighter periods.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Skies will remain partly cloudy, with an overnight low of 11°C. It should be a comfortable evening for lakeside activities, though a light jacket will be useful near the water.

Tuesday, June 23: Expect a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy late in the morning. There is a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, which could make open areas of Lake of the Woods choppier for boaters. The high will reach 21°C, with a UV index of 5, or moderate.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies move in with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Wednesday, June 24: Conditions remain unsettled, with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 22°C. Wednesday night brings cloudy periods, a 40 percent chance of showers, and a low of 12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light sweater, hoodie, or spring jacket will be useful early this morning, especially near the lake. By afternoon, lighter clothing should be comfortable as temperatures rise into the low 20s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, keep a rain jacket or compact umbrella nearby. Boaters on Lake of the Woods should also watch Tuesday’s southeast wind gusts, as they may create rougher conditions on exposed stretches of water.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods is known for shaping local weather. With its vast surface area and many bays and islands, the lake can help cool nearby communities in early summer, especially during the morning. This is one reason Kenora can start the day feeling crisp even when inland areas warm up quickly.