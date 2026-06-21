Winnipeg Police Investigate Fatal Henry Avenue Stabbing

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Ronald Alexander Grego Findlay after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in the city’s downtown area.

The Winnipeg Police Service says officers were called to the 100 block of Henry Avenue at about 1:18 p.m. on June 18, 2026, where they found an adult male suffering from serious injuries. He was receiving care from Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service personnel before being transported to hospital in critical condition. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Police Say Attack Followed Unprovoked Altercation

According to police, North and Central District general patrol officers responded with support from the Tactical Support Team and Rapid Response Unit.

Investigators say an adult male suspect approached Findlay and became involved in what police described as an unprovoked altercation. Police allege the suspect produced a weapon and assaulted Findlay in the upper body before fleeing the area.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Investigators Seek Video and Witnesses

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit.

Investigators are also seeking dashcam, security or cellphone video from the area around the time of the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.

Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Criminal Code Context

Police have not announced an arrest or charges in connection with this homicide investigation.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, homicide is addressed under section 222, which distinguishes between culpable and non-culpable homicide. Culpable homicide may lead to charges such as murder or manslaughter, depending on the evidence and the circumstances alleged by police and prosecutors.

Murder is defined under section 229 of the Criminal Code and may be charged as first-degree or second-degree murder. A conviction for either carries a mandatory life sentence. For first-degree murder, parole eligibility is generally set at 25 years. For second-degree murder, parole eligibility is generally set between 10 and 25 years, as determined by the court.

Manslaughter, under section 234, is a serious homicide offence that can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Sentencing depends heavily on the facts of the case, including intent, use of a weapon, the circumstances of the violence and the offender’s background.

Regional Context

Winnipeg is a major regional centre for Manitoba, Northwestern Ontario and northern communities that rely on the city for transportation, health care, education and family connections. Serious violent incidents in the downtown core can resonate beyond Winnipeg, particularly for residents from Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden and remote First Nations who regularly travel through the city.

Police have said the investigation remains active. Further details are expected if investigators identify and locate a suspect.