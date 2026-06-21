NIPIGON — REGIONAL NEWS — A Lake Helen First Nation man is facing multiple charges following an Ontario Provincial Police investigation into alleged breaches of release conditions.

On June 19, 2026, members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP) began an investigation into an individual believed to be breaching court-ordered release conditions.

As a result of the investigation, police seized a quantity of suspected controlled substances. The substances included suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription medications. Police also arrested a suspect who now faces a load of charges.

Officers also seized Canadian currency and items police say were consistent with drug trafficking.

Darien Metansinine, 24, of Lake Helen First Nation, was arrested and charged with several offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The charges include:

Failure to comply with a release order — six counts

Failure to comply with a probation order

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — opioid other than heroin — two counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — other drugs

Production of a Schedule I substance — cocaine

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order — two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay for a bail hearing on June 20, 2026.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

What the Charges Mean

A charge of failure to comply with a release order generally means police allege a person did not follow one or more conditions set by the court after being released from custody. Those conditions can include rules about where a person may live, who they may contact, curfews, weapons restrictions or other court-ordered limits.

A charge of failure to comply with a probation order means police allege a person did not follow conditions imposed as part of a probation sentence. Probation orders can include reporting requirements, keeping the peace, avoiding certain people or places, abstaining from substances, or taking part in counselling or programming.

The drug trafficking-related charges are laid under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Possession for the purpose of trafficking means police allege the controlled substances were not simply for personal possession, but were possessed for the purpose of sale, distribution or transfer to others. Police often consider the amount of drugs, packaging, cash, scales, phones, score sheets or other items when making that allegation.

The charge of production of a Schedule I substance — cocaine means police allege the accused was involved in producing or preparing a controlled substance listed in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The charge of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order means police allege the accused possessed a firearm, ammunition or related item while already under a court order prohibiting that possession.

The charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 means police allege the accused possessed property, money or proceeds knowing that all or part of it was obtained through crime.

Potential Penalties

The potential penalties are serious.

For failure to comply with a release order, the Criminal Code allows for a maximum penalty of up to two years in custody if the Crown proceeds by indictment.

For failure to comply with a probation order, the Criminal Code allows for a maximum penalty of up to four years in custody if the Crown proceeds by indictment.

For possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, including substances such as cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act allows for a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if the Crown proceeds by indictment.

For production of a Schedule I substance, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act also allows for a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

For possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, the Criminal Code allows for a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in custody if the Crown proceeds by indictment.

For possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, the Criminal Code allows for a maximum penalty of up to two years in custody if the Crown proceeds by indictment.

Actual penalties, if there is a conviction, depend on the facts proven in court, the accused person’s criminal record, the number and seriousness of the offences, whether firearms or opioids are involved, and any aggravating or mitigating factors considered by the judge.

The OPP says it remains committed to public safety across Ontario.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling 911 in emergencies or the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.