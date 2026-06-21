Thunder Bay starts National Indigenous Peoples Day under cool, damp, and partly cloudy conditions. The morning is calm, with very high humidity and light west-southwest winds. The day ahead brings a mix of sun and cloud, but residents should keep an eye on the sky as showers and an afternoon thunderstorm risk remain in the forecast.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is sitting at 11.1°C under partly cloudy skies. The air is nearly saturated, with a dew point of 10.9°C and humidity at 99%, giving the morning a cool and damp feel.

Winds are light from the west-southwest at 4 km/h, visibility is good at 32 km, and the barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and rising, suggesting a modest stabilizing trend.

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The daytime high should reach 20°C, with a UV index of 7, which is considered high.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with a 60 percent chance of showers early this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Skies should clear late this evening, with an overnight low of 7°C.

Monday, June 22: Thunder Bay can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21°C. The UV index remains 7 or high, so sun protection will still be important. Monday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 8°C.

Tuesday, June 23: The unsettled pattern returns with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will be near 20°C, with a nighttime low of 9°C and a continued 30 percent chance of showers.

Wednesday, June 24: Expect another day with a chance of showers, this time near 40 percent, and a high around 20°C. Wednesday night should bring cloudy periods and a low near 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For National Indigenous Peoples Day events, outdoor walks, or travel around Thunder Bay, dress in light layers. A sweater or light jacket will help through the cool morning and evening, while a breathable top should be comfortable during the afternoon.

Bring a rain jacket or compact umbrella, especially for afternoon and early evening plans. With the UV index at 7, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat are recommended during brighter breaks in the cloud cover.

Weather Trivia

June 21 is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. For Thunder Bay, that means extended daylight, but not always summer heat. Around Lake Superior, cool lake-influenced air can keep temperatures fresher than inland areas, especially in the morning.