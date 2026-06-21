Border Cats Storm Back After Rain Delay to Stun Duluth 7-5

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Border Cats made the fans wait through a 91-minute lightning and rain delay Saturday night at Port Arthur Stadium. Then they made the wait worth every minute.

Trailing the Duluth Huskies 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cats erupted for five runs and roared back for a 7-5 win, pushing their record over .500 at 14-13 and improving their home mark to a sparkling 12-3.

Crites Delivers the Big Swing in Eighth-Inning Rally

This one had late-night drama written all over it.

The Cats were down three runs in the eighth, but they kept grinding. With the bases loaded, Ayden Hadley of Sacramento State University worked a walk to force in a run and cut the Duluth lead to 5-3.

Then came the swing of the night.

Pinch hitter Hayden Crites of McLennan Community College stepped in with the bases still full and ripped a triple over the head of the Huskies right fielder. Three Cats came flying home, Port Arthur Stadium erupted, and Thunder Bay suddenly had a 6-5 lead.

Jacob Poletto of Bossier Parish Community College followed with a single to right, bringing in the seventh and final run of the night.

From rain delay to rally time, the Cats turned a frustrating evening into another home-field celebration.

Cats Survive Missed Chances

Thunder Bay left 15 runners on base, the kind of number that usually comes back to bite a team.

Not this time.

The Border Cats had enough traffic all night to keep pressure on the Huskies, and when the eighth inning opened the door, Thunder Bay kicked it down. It was not clean, and it was not easy, but it was another example of why this club has become so dangerous at home.

Nine innings at Port Arthur Stadium are starting to feel like a long night for visiting teams.

Leonard Earns First Win, Morehead Closes It Out

Reid Leonard of the University of New Orleans picked up his first win in relief, giving the Cats three strong innings when they needed them most.

Leonard allowed three hits and one run while striking out three, keeping Thunder Bay close enough for the offence to find its moment.

Fellow Tennessee native Drew Morehead of Johnson University took care of the ninth, earning his first save with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts.

That is how you finish a comeback: get the lead, hand it to the bullpen, and let the arms bring it home.

Father’s Day Finale Set for Sunday

The Border Cats wrap up their homestand Sunday afternoon against the Huskies, with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. at Port Arthur Stadium.

It is Father’s Day and Family Day at the ballpark. Families can purchase four tickets, four hot dogs and four Pepsi drinks for $60, and kids can run the bases after the game.

Left-hander Tyler Bribiescas of the University of Arkansas-Monticello is scheduled to start for Thunder Bay.

After Saturday’s comeback, the Cats have another chance to send the home crowd out smiling before the next chapter of the season begins.