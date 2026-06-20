CONSTANCE LAKE FIRST NATION — NEWS — A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for the area around Ma-Chitch Crescent in Constance Lake First Nation as police continue to respond to an active investigation involving reports of possibly armed individuals at large.

The latest update from police, issued at 5:25 a.m., states that residents should remain inside their homes and that the public should avoid the area.

Members of the James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are assisting the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) with the response.

Police say an increased police presence can be expected while officers continue their investigation and work to resolve the situation.

Public Safety Instructions

Residents in Constance Lake First Nation are being urged to shelter in place and follow these safety steps:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately in a secure location.

If you are inside, lock all doors and windows.

Close curtains or blinds to avoid drawing attention.

Do not approach or engage with any suspects.

Call 911 immediately if you see or encounter the individuals.

if you see or encounter the individuals. If you are driving, proceed directly to your destination and seek shelter indoors.

Do not pick up hitchhikers.

Follow all instructions from officers at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who is not currently in the affected area to avoid travelling there until further notice.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP says it recognizes the emotional impact a shelter-in-place order can have on residents and says officers are taking all necessary precautions to protect public safety.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.