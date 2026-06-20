Border Cats Outlast Waterloo 7-6 as Home-Field Heat Continues

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Border Cats are turning Port Arthur Stadium into a tough place for visiting clubs to breathe.

The Cats made it nine wins in their last 10 home games Friday night, grinding out a 7-6 victory over the Waterloo Bucks before 905 fans. With the win, Thunder Bay took three of four from Waterloo and pulled its record back to .500 at 13-13.

Fisher’s Eighth-Inning Bloop Sends Cats Home Happy

With the game tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Border Cats found just enough daylight.

Colin Fisher of the University of Houston lifted a fly ball into right field that looked playable, but the ball was dropped by the Bucks outfielder. Lincoln Pack of Pensacola State Community College broke from third and came home with the winning run, putting Thunder Bay ahead 7-6.

It was not a towering home run or a laser into the gap. It was baseball at Port Arthur Stadium — pressure on the defence, speed on the bases and the Cats finding a way.

Fisher finished with two runs batted in, while Pack drove in two and scored twice.

Waters Keeps Swinging a Hot Bat

Stevie Waters of the University of British Columbia kept his strong season rolling, going 2-for-4 with a walk.

Waters raised his team-leading batting average to .353, giving the Cats another steady night at the plate. In a game where every run mattered, his ability to get on base and keep innings alive was once again a major piece of the Thunder Bay attack.

Uher Slams the Door in Relief

Alex Uher of Midland College earned his first win of the season with 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The right-hander from Pickering, Ont., did not allow a hit and struck out two, giving the Cats the clean late-inning work they needed after a back-and-forth night with Waterloo.

When the game got tight, Uher made sure it stayed in Thunder Bay’s hands.

Duluth Comes to Town for Superior Cup Weekend

The Border Cats continue their homestand Saturday night when the Duluth Huskies arrive at Port Arthur Stadium for the opener of a two-game weekend set.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The 12-game season series between the two rivals for the Superior Cup is even at one win apiece.

Right-hander Braden Gluth of North Dakota State University is scheduled to make his second start of the season for Thunder Bay.

It is also ’90s Night, presented by 99.9 The Bay — and with the Cats rolling at home, Port Arthur Stadium has every reason to be loud again.