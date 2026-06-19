The 2026 World Cup is the biggest in the history of the competition, with more nations and matches than ever before. We also have three co-hosts and while much attention has been afforded to USA and Mexico, Canada have two host cities. With that in mind, how is the World Cup impacting the country?

FIFA Estimations

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA estimated Canada would enjoy up to $3.8 billion in “positive economic output” thanks to hosting the tournament. Not only is Canada set to gain from government revenue and labour income but also the creation of jobs. The jobs will be created in the lead up to the event and performed during the World Cup but when the competition finishes, the majority of jobs will end.

Toronto and Vancouver are the two Canadian cities hosting games at the 2026 World Cup. FIFA estimates Toronto stands to gain $1.3 billion in positive economic output and the same for the Metro Vancouver area.

Many fans are sure to have a wager on the tournament and some will turn to the leading online sportsbooks. It is easy to create an account, with the Bet365 signup process being a fine example, and there are hundreds of World Cup betting markets. Retail sports betting companies will also benefit from people betting in person.

City Centre Stadiums

One of the advantages Canada has over the United States is centrally located stadiums. There has been much controversy over the cost of transport to the stadiums in America, with both trains and buses in some cities costing more than usual. The same cannot be said of Canada, where fans have found it much easier to get to the games thanks to the location of the stadia being used in the tournament.

With more fans around the stadiums and making their to matches without having to use transport, they are using local bars, restaurants, and shops. A supporter taking a 20 minute walk to a stadium through the city is more likely to spend money along the way than someone who is travelling to a stadium on public transport or by using a car.

Fan Zones

Not everyone can afford tickets to attend matches and the cost of tickets has been a huge talking point at the 2026 World Cup. However, the fans who cannot afford a ticket have the option of watching matches at one of the many fan zones across the country. The fan zones have brought Canadian fans together and they are not restricted to the host cities. The Fan Zone by the Falls is a good example and is located in Queen Victoria Park. Complete with games, face painting, an outdoor kitchen, and bar, people are gathering in large numbers to embrace the World Cup in Canada.

The Toronto Islands Natural Watch Party and Vancouver’s Grouse Mountain Natural Watch Party both provide unique settings to watch World Cup games while the official FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto includes live entertainment and local food stalls. The Canadian soccer team has been on the rise in recent years and the World Cup is having a major impact, both on and off the pitch.