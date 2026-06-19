Border Cats Roar Past Waterloo 9-5 to Keep Home-Field Roll Going

THUNDER BAY — The Thunder Bay Border Cats are making Port Arthur Stadium a tough place for visiting clubs to steal a win.

The Cats bounced back in the nightcap Thursday, taking down the Waterloo Bucks 9-5 to earn a split of their day-night doubleheader and notch their eighth win in their last nine home games.

Thunder Bay, now 12-13 on the season, dropped the opener in front of a lively School Day crowd of 2,425 before finding its swing under the lights.

Three-run fourth gets the Cats rolling

After three scoreless innings, the Border Cats broke through in the fourth and never looked back.

Braxton Templin of Georgetown University opened the scoring with an RBI groundout. Dylan Snead of Ottawa University followed with a run-scoring single, and Manny Alberto of Western Kentucky University capped the inning with an RBI double to give Thunder Bay a 3-0 lead.

Templin was not finished. The Cats’ third baseman came back in the fifth with a two-run single, finishing the night with two hits and three runs batted in.

Thunder Bay bats spread the damage around

It was not a one-man show for the Cats.

Snead, Stevie Waters of the University of British Columbia, Hayden Crites of Jacksonville State University and Dante Smith of North Dakota State University all had two-hit nights.

Smith also drove in two runs as Thunder Bay kept pressure on the Waterloo pitching staff and turned the nightcap into a steady offensive push.

That kind of balanced production has been a key part of the Cats’ recent home success, with contributions coming from up and down the order.

Cisneros sharp in the start

Makaio Cisneros of Florida Atlantic University gave Thunder Bay exactly what it needed on the mound.

The right-hander from Whitby, Ont., tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

His start set the tone and gave the Cats room to build their lead.

Lucas Mercado of Ouachita Baptist University picked up his second win of the season in relief, while Ryan Jackson of the University of Evansville came on to record the final four outs and earn his third save.

Series wraps Friday night at Port Arthur Stadium

The Border Cats and Bucks close out their four-game set Friday night at Port Arthur Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with Kody Butt of Bellevue University listed as Thunder Bay’s scheduled starter.

It is also Porter Airlines “Fly Away Friday,” with fans getting a chance to win a trip for two to Toronto, including Blue Jays tickets for a 2026 game and one night of hotel accommodations.

Home cooking continues for the Cats

For Thunder Bay baseball fans, the message is pretty clear: the Cats have found something at home.

Eight wins in nine games at Port Arthur Stadium is the kind of run that can bring energy back into a season, especially as the club works to climb back above .500.

The bats are getting timely hits, the pitching staff is giving the lineup a chance, and the crowd at Port Arthur Stadium is getting plenty to cheer about.