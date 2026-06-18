Northwest Fire Region Reports Seven Active Wildland Fires; Dryden 13 Still Not Under Control

THUNDER BAY – Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported no new wildland fires in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 17, 2026, but crews continue to battle Dryden 13 in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park. The fire remains not under control at 14,333 hectares, making it the key fire of concern for Northwestern Ontario.

Seven active fires remain in the Northwest Region

As of 5:20 p.m. CDT on June 17, there were seven active fires in the Northwest Region.

Of those fires, one was not under control, one was being held and five were being observed. Two fires were called out over the previous 24 hours.

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 17.

Fire of note: Dryden 13

Dryden 13 remains the major fire of note in the Northwest Region.

A mix of Ontario FireRanger crews and Type 2 contract crews continue to make progress on the fire, which is located in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park. The fire remains listed at 14,333 hectares and is not under control.

Suppression resources assigned to Dryden 13 include 12 FireRanger crews, six Type 2 firefighting crews and four helicopters.

The fire’s location in Wabakimi Provincial Park is significant for Northwestern Ontario because the area is remote, heavily forested and important to wilderness tourism, Indigenous land use, canoe routes and backcountry travel. Fire activity in this part of the region can also affect aviation operations, outfitting businesses, park access and travel planning for residents and visitors.

NOTAM remains in effect near Dryden 13

A NOTAM remains in effect for the area around Dryden 13.

This restriction is in addition to the standard airspace limits imposed under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations. Those rules restrict airspace around all active forest fires to forest fire suppression aircraft only, within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded to check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the “Weather and NOTAM” tab before flying near any active fire area.

Keeping unauthorized aircraft, including drones, away from fire zones is critical. Aircraft intrusions can force waterbombers, helicopters and other suppression aircraft to stop operating, increasing risks for crews and nearby communities.

Regional fire hazard can change quickly

Ontario’s interactive fire map provides the current forest fire danger rating across the province’s fire region. The map is updated throughout the day using information from more than 130 weather stations.

The fire hazard map uses blue for low hazard, green for moderate, yellow for high and red for extreme.

Residents in Thunder Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Greenstone and communities across the Far North should check the current fire danger rating before burning, camping, travelling by ATV or working in forested areas.

Dry, windy conditions can quickly raise fire danger in Northwestern Ontario, especially along transportation corridors, hydro lines, forestry roads and remote access routes.

Outdoor burning rules remain in effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules remain in effect across the province. Residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or taking material to a local landfill where available.

Anyone who must burn should follow Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation. Fires may be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

People burning outdoors must have enough tools and water at the site to contain the fire. Residents living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for burn bans, permits or local restrictions before lighting a fire.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 9-1-1.

Current fire information is available through Ontario’s wildfire updates and social media channels at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet.