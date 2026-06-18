Thunder Bay grocery deals this week: Best buys at FreshCo, Safeway, Walmart, Giant Tiger, Metro and local markets

THUNDER BAY — Grocery shoppers have several strong options this week, especially on pork, summer fruit, potatoes, bread, frozen treats and pantry staples. The best strategy for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario households is to build meals around the deepest protein and produce discounts, then use local markets for freshness, specialty items and shorter shopping lists.

As of June 18, the latest Statistics Canada CPI release showed food purchased from stores was up 3.8 per cent year over year in April, with the May CPI scheduled for release on June 22.

Best grocery deals at a glance

FreshCo has one of the strongest protein-and-produce combinations this week, with frozen pork tenderloin at $2.99 a pound, Northwest cherries at $2.44 a pound, yellow-flesh peaches at $1.99 a pound, seedless watermelon at $6.99, Armstrong cheese at $4.88 and Chapman’s ice cream at $3.99.

Giant Tiger is the best stop for low-cost basics, including 10-pound russet potatoes at $4.44, English cucumbers at 77 cents, Wonder bread or buns at $2 and two-pound peaches at $2.77.

Metro’s flyer is strongest on pork, bacon, mangoes, blueberries, tomatoes and pantry goods. Walmart is worth checking for rollbacks and frozen treats, while Safeway should be compared closely on meat and Scene+ offers.

George’s Market and Superior Seasons add local and specialty options, but shoppers should check current availability before heading out.

FreshCo: stock up on pork, cherries, cheese and frozen treats

FreshCo’s Ontario flyer runs from June 18 to 24 and has several practical Thunder Bay family-basket deals.

The headline buy is frozen pork tenderloin at $2.99 a pound, which is a strong freezer item if you can divide and freeze portions. Other smart buys include Northwest cherries at $2.44 a pound, yellow-flesh peaches at $1.99 a pound, seedless watermelon at $6.99, Armstrong cheese bars or shreds at $4.88 with a Scene+ card, Villaggio bread or buns at $2.99, Eska spring water at $3.44 and Chapman’s ice cream or bars at $3.99. FreshCo also has Catelli Garden Select pasta sauce at $1.99 when buying four and Jif peanut butter at $5.99 when buying two.

The best FreshCo stock-up plan is pork tenderloin, cheese, bread, fruit and one pantry item. A pork tenderloin dinner can become two meals: serve it first with potatoes, corn or salad, then slice leftovers into wraps, rice bowls or sandwiches.

Giant Tiger: the week’s best basics basket

Giant Tiger’s Ontario flyer runs from June 17 to 23 and is especially useful for shoppers trying to keep a basket under control.

The top buys include 10-pound russet potatoes at $4.44, English cucumbers at 77 cents, two-pound peaches at $2.77, Wonder bread or buns at $2, Post Honeycomb or Shreddies cereal at $2.97, Maple Leaf flaked ham at $1.47, Giant Value butter at $4.88, Burnbrae Farms Omega 3 large eggs at $4.57, Bravo pasta sauce at $1.95 and Knorr Sidekicks at $1.65.

For households stretching paycheques, Giant Tiger is the “fill the gaps” stop. Potatoes, eggs, bread, cucumbers and pasta sauce can anchor breakfasts, lunches and simple dinners without forcing a large spend.

Metro: pork, bacon, mangoes, blueberries and pantry deals

Metro’s Ontario flyer runs from June 18 to 24. Its strongest practical deals include fresh pork back ribs or pork tenderloin value packs at $3.99 a pound, Selection bacon at $2.88, large mangoes at 99 cents, organic blueberries at $1.99, beefsteak tomatoes at $1.49 a pound, Barilla pasta or Unico beans and tomatoes at $1.69, McCain fries at $2.49, local field strawberries at $4.99 and corn at 99 cents each.

Metro also has premium Father’s Day items, including strip loin steak and lobster, but those are splurge items rather than weekly budget stretchers.

Metro is a good choice this week for shoppers who want a balanced cart: protein, fruit, vegetables and pantry staples.

The best budget move is to skip the premium steak unless it is planned for a specific meal and focus instead on pork, bacon, tomatoes, blueberries, pasta and beans.

Walmart: rollbacks, frozen treats and pantry checks

Walmart’s weekly flyer page highlights grocery rollbacks and categories including produce, meat, seafood, pantry, dairy, bakery and frozen items. Advertised online grocery deals include Hellmann’s mayonnaise at $5.77, Drumstick cones at $4.94, Häagen-Dazs at $4.94, KitKat frozen dessert at $4.94 and Folgers Classic Roast ground coffee, 816 grams, at $21.96.

For Thunder Bay shoppers, Walmart is best treated as a price-check stop this week. It may be useful for coffee, condiments, frozen desserts and rollback pantry items, but compare meat and produce against FreshCo, Giant Tiger and Metro before building the whole cart there.

Safeway: check the local flyer and Scene+ offers before shopping

Safeway’s Thunder Bay flyer lists weekly deal snippets include Sterling Silver top sirloin cap at $30.60 a kilogram, about $13.88 a pound, and boneless Mumbai chicken thighs at $15.41 a kilogram, about $6.99 a pound.

Safeway can be worthwhile for meat-counter quality, bakery items and Scene+ offers, but this week’s budget advice is to compare carefully.

Superior Seasons: local food, planned ordering and seasonal boxes

Superior Seasons is not a conventional flyer stop. Its site describes it as Thunder Bay’s online farmers’ market, with online ordering periods, distribution dates and seasonal box or subscription options.

Product categories and producer listings show a wide local and regional network, including farms, fish, dairy, cheese, grains, honey and other Northwestern Ontario products, but current public prices were not visible without selecting an order or distribution option.

The best use of Superior Seasons is planning, not impulse shopping. Use it for local produce, eggs, fish, dairy, specialty foods and subscription boxes when you want to support regional producers and reduce waste by ordering only what you will use.

George’s Market: local produce specials and newsletter deals

George’s Market, a locally owned Thunder Bay independent grocer since 1961 and promotes weekly specials through a Monday newsletter.

The store is at 14 Balsam Street and offers pickup and delivery options.

Current-special listings for June 18 to 24 show U.S. cherries at $3.99 a pound, Florida peaches-and-cream corn at five for $3 and Florida blueberries at $2.99 for a six-ounce package.

Always check out the meat for amazing quality at George’s. The pork chops are a barbecue delight.

George’s is a good local stop if you are nearby or want produce, butcher-counter items, prepared foods or local suppliers without doing a large chain-store shop.

What to stock up on this week

The best protein buy is FreshCo’s pork tenderloin at $2.99 a pound, followed by Metro’s pork tenderloin or back ribs at $3.99 a pound. Buy only what you can cook or freeze within a few days. Bacon at Metro for $2.88 is also a practical freezer item if your household uses it for breakfasts, sandwiches or baked potatoes.

For produce, the strongest values are Giant Tiger’s cucumbers at 77 cents and 10-pound potatoes at $4.44, FreshCo cherries at $2.44 a pound, Metro mangoes at 99 cents, Metro organic blueberries at $1.99, Metro beefsteak tomatoes at $1.49 a pound and George’s corn at five for $3. These are the items to build meals around this week.

For pantry and lunch supplies, look at Giant Tiger bread at $2, Giant Tiger pasta sauce at $1.95, Metro pasta or canned beans and tomatoes at $1.69, FreshCo pasta sauce at $1.99 when buying four and FreshCo Kraft Dinner multi-packs at $9.99. These items stretch proteins into pasta bakes, soups, wraps and quick lunches.

How to stretch this week’s grocery dollar

Start with two proteins, three vegetables or fruits, one starch and one lunch item. For example, buy pork tenderloin, eggs, potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, bread and pasta sauce. That can cover roast pork, breakfast eggs, pork sandwiches, baked potatoes, pasta and simple salads.

Check minimum-purchase rules. Several flyer prices depend on buying two, three or four items. Those deals only save money if your household will use the product before it spoils or if you have storage space.

Use local markets strategically. Superior Seasons and George’s Market can add freshness and local value, but they should complement the chain-store deals rather than replace them for every item.

Prices and availability can vary by store, app, loyalty card and stock level. Shoppers should check the flyer, shelf tag and loyalty app before checkout.