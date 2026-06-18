Three Charged After OPP Search Warrant at Fort Frances Apartment

FORT FRANCES — Three Fort Frances-area residents are facing drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant at an Osborne Street apartment on June 17.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine, currency and trafficking-related property with an estimated combined street value of $42,000.

The case is part of continuing police enforcement aimed at drug trafficking in the Rainy River District and across Northwestern Ontario.

Multiple police units involved in Fort Frances search

Members of the Rainy River District OPP Community Street Crime Unit led the search with assistance from the Dryden OPP Community Street Crime Unit, Kenora OPP Community Street Crime Unit, Kenora Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, North West Region Emergency Response Team and the OPP Canine Unit.

Police say three people were arrested during the search.

Charges laid

Scott Martin, 40, of Fort Frances, is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, fentanyl and cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. Police say he also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Fort Frances on June 18.

Christine Ottertail, 34, of Fort Frances, is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, fentanyl and cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, and one count of failing to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing in Fort Frances on June 18.

Yvonne Adams, 50, of Fort Frances, is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance, fentanyl. She was released by police and is scheduled to appear in Fort Frances court on Sept. 10.

Legal context: possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession for the purpose of trafficking is covered under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The law prohibits possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

For Schedule I or II substances, the maximum penalty available to a court is life imprisonment if the accused is convicted. Actual sentences vary depending on the evidence, the quantity and type of substance, the person’s role, prior record, aggravating or mitigating factors and the circumstances accepted by the court.

Legal context: simple possession of fentanyl

Simple possession is covered under section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. For a Schedule I substance, the sentencing range available to a court includes up to seven years in prison if the Crown proceeds by indictment. If the matter proceeds by summary conviction, the law sets lower penalties, including fines, jail time or both, depending on whether it is a first or subsequent offence.

Legal context: proceeds of crime and release-order charge

Possession of property obtained by crime is covered under section 354 of the Criminal Code. It applies when a person is alleged to possess property, a thing or proceeds knowing that all or part of it was obtained through an indictable offence. For proceeds valued at $5,000 or less, section 355 allows a maximum sentence of two years in prison if the matter proceeds by indictment, or a summary conviction penalty.

Failing to comply with a release order is covered under section 145(5) of the Criminal Code. The section applies when a person at large on a release order is alleged to have failed, without lawful excuse, to comply with a condition of that order other than attending court. The offence can proceed by indictment, with a maximum sentence of two years in prison, or by summary conviction.

Regional impact

Fort Frances is a key community in the Rainy River District and is connected to the wider region through Highway 11, cross-border travel and service links with nearby municipalities and First Nations.

Police drug investigations in communities such as Fort Frances can have broader regional implications. Fentanyl and cocaine trafficking can affect emergency health services, families, schools, workplaces and First Nation communities where access to treatment, mental-health support and harm-reduction resources may be limited.

Police seek public information

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be reported through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submitted online through Ontario Crime Stoppers. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Presumption of innocence

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.