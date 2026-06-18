Three Charged After Highway 11 Drug Trafficking Investigation Near Fort Frances

FORT FRANCES — Three people are facing drug trafficking and proceeds of crime charges after police stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 near Fort Frances as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the stop led to the seizure of drugs, currency and offence-related property with a combined estimated street value of about $32,000.

OPP, CSCU and Treaty Three Police involved in investigation

On June 13, 2026, members of the Rainy River District OPP, assisted by the Community Street Crime Unit and Treaty Three Police Service, stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 just outside Fort Frances.

Police say the vehicle was connected to a drug trafficking investigation.

Three people were arrested. Police report recovering drugs, cash and other offence-related property.

Three accused released with July court date

Katelynn Meline, 29, of Fort Frances, Cori Gratton, 54, of Fort Frances, and Harriette Wagner, 43, of Rainy River First Nation, are each charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance, cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking; and

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All three accused were held by police for a bail hearing and have since been released.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Fort Frances on July 23, 2026.

Legal context: cocaine trafficking charge

The cocaine trafficking-related charge falls under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which makes it an offence to possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Cocaine is listed as a Schedule I substance under the Act. For possession for the purpose of trafficking involving a Schedule I substance, the maximum penalty available to a court is life imprisonment if the matter proceeds by indictment.

Actual sentences depend on the amount of drugs involved, the evidence, the role of the accused, any prior record, aggravating or mitigating factors and the circumstances accepted by the court.

Legal context: proceeds of crime under $5,000

The proceeds charge is connected to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, which applies when a person is alleged to possess property, a thing or proceeds knowing that all or part of it was obtained through an indictable offence. Under section 355, where the value is not more than $5,000, the offence may proceed by indictment with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, or by summary conviction.

Highway 11 and regional drug enforcement

Highway 11 is one of the most important east-west routes in Northwestern Ontario, linking Fort Frances, Rainy River District communities, Thunder Bay and other parts of the region.

Police drug investigations along the corridor are significant because trafficking networks can affect both larger centres and smaller communities, including First Nations, where access to addictions treatment, mental-health services and emergency supports may be limited.

The investigation remains part of broader regional enforcement work by the OPP, Community Street Crime Unit and Treaty Three Police Service.

Police seek information

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be reported through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submitted online through Ontario Crime Stoppers. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Presumption of innocence

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.