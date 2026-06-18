Ontario Homicide Investigation Leads to Arrest in Winnipeg Threat Case

WINNIPEG — A 52-year-old Ontario man has been charged after police investigating a homicide in the Township of Greater Madawaska uncovered information about an alleged threat to a downtown Winnipeg business.

The case spans Ontario and Manitoba and underscores the importance of cross-provincial policing when public safety threats move across jurisdictional lines.

OPP say homicide investigation led police to Winnipeg

Ontario Provincial Police say officers from the Renfrew OPP Detachment responded to a call for service on Lanark Road in the Township of Greater Madawaska shortly before 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday, May 6.

One person was found deceased. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Geraldine Fulcher of Calabogie, Ont. Police determined the death was a homicide.

As the investigation continued, police say they obtained information connected to a potential threat against a business in downtown Winnipeg.

According to police, the suspect was believed to have made threats to target the business and its employees and had expressed a willingness to engage in a violent confrontation with police.

On Tuesday, May 12, at about 1:10 p.m. CST, the Winnipeg Police Service received information from the OPP that the homicide suspect was believed to be in Winnipeg and possibly in possession of a firearm. The OPP provided a description of the suspect and vehicle.

Winnipeg police located the suspect and vehicle about 40 minutes later in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. Police say the suspect was arrested without incident.

During the arrest, officers seized a shotgun, ammunition, additional weapons and three jerrycans of gasoline.

Accused transferred to Ontario custody

The Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit notified the OPP following the arrest and assumed carriage of the threat investigation at that stage.

Members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch then attended Winnipeg Police Service headquarters and interviewed the suspect in connection with the Ontario homicide.

Police say Graham Mlodozeniec, 52, of Calabogie, Ont., was charged by Winnipeg police with several Criminal Code offences before being transferred into OPP custody on Monday, June 15.

The OPP has since laid further charges in Ontario.

The accused remains in custody in Ontario and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on Monday, June 22.

Police say the name of the Winnipeg business will not be released to protect employees’ privacy and the integrity of ongoing court proceedings.

Charges laid in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police charged Mlodozeniec with:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Possession of a weapon;

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm;

Uttering threats to damage property;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Careless storage of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon or device; and

Possession of incendiary material.

Charges laid in Ontario

After the accused was transferred into OPP custody, police further charged him with:

First-degree murder; and

Attempted murder of persons.

The OPP says the homicide and threat investigations remain ongoing. The Renfrew OPP Crime Unit is investigating under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Support was also provided by Winnipeg Police Service West District General Patrol and Major Crimes Unit, the OPP East Region Regional Support Team, OPP Forensic Interview Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services, OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the Manitoba Prosecution Service.

Police cite cross-provincial co-operation

“This investigation demonstrates the seriousness with which police respond to potential threats and the importance of strong cross-provincial collaboration,” said Det. Insp. Jason Winser of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. “Through combined police efforts, an arrest has been made in Geraldine’s homicide and additional harm was prevented. We thank the public for their patience and the Winnipeg Police Service for their swift action.”

Winnipeg Police Service Insp. Cory Francis said the case highlights the importance of police agencies working together.

“The coordinated efforts of the Winnipeg Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police enabled a rapid response resulting in the successful apprehension of a violent high-risk suspect and preventing further harm to the public,” Francis said.

Legal context: first-degree murder and attempted murder

First-degree murder is among the most serious offences in Canadian criminal law. Under section 231 of the Criminal Code, murder is first degree when it is planned and deliberate, and it is also first degree in several specific circumstances listed in the Code.

Section 235 states that a person convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder must be sentenced to life imprisonment. For first-degree murder, section 745 sets parole ineligibility at 25 years for an adult offender. Eligibility for parole does not mean release is automatic.

Attempted murder is addressed under section 239 of the Criminal Code. A person convicted of attempted murder is liable to imprisonment for life. Where firearms are used, the section also includes mandatory minimum penalties in specified circumstances.

Legal context: firearms, weapons and threats charges

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm is covered under section 95 of the Criminal Code. The offence applies to possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, or an unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition, without the required licence, authorization and registration certificate. The maximum sentence is 14 years if prosecuted by indictment.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose is covered under section 88. The offence applies where a person carries or possesses a weapon, imitation weapon, prohibited device or ammunition for a purpose dangerous to public peace or for the purpose of committing an offence. The maximum sentence is 10 years if prosecuted by indictment.

Uttering threats is covered under section 264.1. The Code includes threats to cause death or bodily harm, threats to burn, destroy or damage property, and threats to kill, poison or injure an animal or bird belonging to someone.

Threats to cause death or bodily harm carry a maximum sentence of five years if prosecuted by indictment. Threats to damage property carry a maximum sentence of two years if prosecuted by indictment.

Legal context: vehicle, storage and incendiary-related charges

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle is covered under section 94 of the Criminal Code. It applies to an occupant of a motor vehicle who knows there is a firearm, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device or prohibited ammunition in the vehicle, subject to listed exceptions. The maximum sentence is 10 years if prosecuted by indictment.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm is covered under section 91. The offence applies to possession of a firearm without the required licence and, for prohibited or restricted firearms, the required registration certificate. The maximum sentence is five years if prosecuted by indictment.

Careless storage or handling of a firearm or ammunition is covered under section 86. The maximum sentence is two years for a first offence if prosecuted by indictment, and five years for a second or subsequent offence.

Police listed the incendiary-related charge under section 82(1). The current Criminal Code text for section 82(1) addresses possession of an explosive substance without lawful excuse and carries a maximum sentence of five years if prosecuted by indictment.

Why this matters nationally and in Northwestern Ontario

This case is national in scope because the homicide investigation began in eastern Ontario and quickly expanded into Manitoba, where police acted on information about an alleged threat to a Winnipeg business.

For readers in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the case is also a reminder that major public safety investigations often cross provincial boundaries.

Thunder Bay sits on major east-west transportation corridors linking Ontario, Manitoba and Western Canada. Police agencies in the region routinely rely on co-operation among municipal services, the OPP, First Nations police services, the RCMP and out-of-province partners when suspects, vehicles, firearms or threats move between jurisdictions.

The arrest without incident also highlights the operational value of rapid information-sharing when police believe a suspect may be armed or when potential harm to the public is alleged.

Police seek information

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online through Ontario Crime Stoppers.

Presumption of innocence

None of the allegations have been tested in court. All accused persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.