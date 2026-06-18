No New Fires Reported in Northwest Region as Crews Continue Work on Dryden 13

THUNDER BAY — No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by early evening on June 18, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services. The region had seven active fires at the time of the 5:25 p.m. CDT update, including one not under control, one being held and five being observed.

Dryden 13 remains the fire of note in Wabakimi Provincial Park

Dryden 13 remains the major fire of concern in Northwestern Ontario.

The fire is burning in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park and remains listed as not under control. Its size was unchanged at 14,333 hectares in the June 18 update.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says five Ontario FireRanger crews, six Type 2 contract firefighting crews and four helicopters are assigned to suppression operations on the fire.

The fire continues to be managed by a mix of provincial crews and contract resources as work progresses in the remote park area.

Seven active fires in the Northwest Region

As of the June 18 evening report, the Northwest Region had seven active wildland fires.

Of those fires, one was not under control, one was being held and five were being observed.

A fire listed as “not under control” is still growing or not responding sufficiently to suppression efforts. A fire that is “being held” is not expected to grow beyond existing boundaries under current conditions and available resources. Fires listed as “being observed” are monitored, often because they are in remote areas where direct suppression may not be required or safe.

NOTAM remains in effect near Dryden 13

A NOTAM remains in effect in the area of Dryden 13.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds pilots that this restriction is in addition to the standard airspace rules around active forest fires under section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Under those rules, airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only within five nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded to check Nav Canada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the “Weather and NOTAM” tab before flying near areas affected by wildland fires.

Fire hazard can change through the day

Ontario’s interactive fire map provides current forest fire danger ratings across the province’s fire region.

The rating is calculated using data from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario and can change throughout the day as weather conditions shift.

The Northwest Region fire danger map uses blue for low hazard, green for moderate hazard, yellow for high hazard and red for extreme hazard.

Residents, campers, anglers and boaters should check the current rating before burning, travelling into the bush or planning outdoor activity.

Outdoor burning rules remain in effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect across the province during this period.

Residents are encouraged to use alternatives such as composting or local landfill services to dispose of yard waste and woody debris. Anyone who must burn should follow Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Outdoor fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Anyone burning must have enough tools and water on site to control the fire.

Residents inside municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for local burning restrictions or permit requirements before lighting any outdoor fire.

Why this matters in Northwestern Ontario

Wildland fire conditions are a constant concern across Northwestern Ontario, where remote communities, provincial parks, forestry operations, hydro corridors, rail lines and highways can all be affected by smoke, closures or suppression activity.

Wabakimi Provincial Park is one of Ontario’s largest wilderness parks and is important for tourism, canoe routes, wildlife habitat and northern travel. A large fire in the park can affect backcountry access, air traffic and regional emergency planning even when no communities are immediately threatened.

For Thunder Bay residents, the June 18 update is a reminder that fire conditions can shift quickly with wind, heat and lightning. Even when no new fires are reported, existing fires such as Dryden 13 can continue to demand significant firefighting resources.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

For updates, prevention tips and current fire information, follow Ontario’s forest fire channels at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, or visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.