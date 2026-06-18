KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region begin Thursday under mostly cloudy skies, with a cool northwest breeze and rising pressure. The morning is not overly cold, but the wind gives the day a brisk feel. Clouds will build early, and there is a chance of showers through the day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, Kenora is reporting mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 10.7°C. The dew point is 7.4°C, and humidity is at 80%, making the air feel cool and slightly damp.

Winds are from the north-northwest at 18 km/h, with visibility at 32 kilometres. The barometric pressure is 100.4 kPa and rising, suggesting a gradual improvement in the broader weather pattern, although clouds and showers remain in the forecast.

Today will see increasing cloudiness early this morning, with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h this afternoon. The daytime high will reach 18°C, with a UV index of 6, rated high.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Northwest winds at 20 km/hwill become light late this evening. The overnight low will fall to 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday will be mainly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will reach 20°C, while the UV index of 5 will be rated moderate.

Friday night will stay cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will reach 20°C, followed by a clear night and a low of 9°C.

Sunday looks like the strongest day of the weekend, with sunny skies and a high of 22°C. Sunday night will bring cloudy periods, a 30 percent chance of showers, and a low of 12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light jacket or hoodie is a good choice this morning, especially with the northwest wind making it feel cooler near the lake. Layers will work best as temperatures climb toward 18°C this afternoon.

Keep a rain jacket or compact umbrella handy today and Friday, as showers are possible and there is a risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are still recommended, as the UV index will be high today even with cloud cover.

For the weekend, lighter daytime clothing should be comfortable, but a sweater or jacket will be useful during the cooler evenings around Lake of the Woods.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods can influence local weather in subtle ways during late spring and early summer. Cooler lake waters can keep nearby communities slightly cooler, while daytime heating over land can help build clouds and showers, especially when a passing weather system adds instability.

Summary: Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for June 18, 2026: mostly cloudy start near 11°C, northwest winds, a chance of showers today, and unsettled weather continuing into Friday.