Fort Frances starts Thursday with a cool and very humid early morning, as temperatures sit near 7°C and the air remains almost saturated. While conditions were not visually observed at the station, the numbers point to a damp start, with increasing cloudiness expected early today and showers likely by the afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances, the temperature is 6.9°C, with a dew point of 6.6°C. Humidity is very high at 98%, giving the morning a chilly and moist feel.

Winds are light from the north-northwest at 6 km/h, while the barometric pressure is 100.3 kPa and rising. That rising pressure suggests some improvement in the broader pattern, though Fort Frances will still see a cloudier, unsettled day.

Today’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness early this morning, followed by a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h this morning. The daytime high will reach 18°C, with a UV index of 5, rated moderate.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Northwest winds at 20 km/h will become light later this evening, and the overnight low will fall to 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday will begin on a brighter note, with mainly sunny skies through the morning. Clouds will increase near noon, followed by a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon, so residents should keep an eye on the sky if planning outdoor activities.

Winds will become west at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. Friday’s high will reach 20°C, with a UV index of 6, rated high. Friday night will turn cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will reach 21°C. Saturday night will clear out, with the temperature dropping to 9°C.

Sunday looks like the best day of the weekend, with sunny skies and a high of 22°C. Sunday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light jacket or sweater is a good choice early this morning, especially with temperatures near 7°C and high humidity making the air feel cool. Waterproof footwear may be useful later today if showers move through during the afternoon.

For Thursday afternoon, dress in layers and keep a rain jacket or umbrella nearby. On Friday, sunglasses may be useful early, but be prepared for changing conditions by afternoon, including possible showers or thunderstorm activity.

By the weekend, lighter daytime clothing should be comfortable, though a sweater or jacket will still be useful during the cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances sits near Rainy Lake, where local weather can shift quickly in late spring and early summer. Warm inland air, nearby water, and passing weather systems can combine to produce sudden afternoon showers or thunderstorms, even after a calm and sunny morning.

Summary: Fort Frances weather for June 18, 2026: cool and humid start near 7°C, increasing cloudiness, a 60 percent chance of afternoon showers, and unsettled weather continuing into Friday.