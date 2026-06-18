Driver Charged After OPP Stop Vehicle Travelling 150 km/h East of Longlac

LONGLAC — A Stittsville driver is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges after Greenstone OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 east of Longlac on Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicle was travelling 150 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

OPP say signs of impairment led to arrest

According to Ontario Provincial Police, a Greenstone OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 east of Longlac at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when the officer stopped a vehicle allegedly travelling 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.

During the traffic stop, police say the officer noted signs of impairment and began an impaired driving investigation. As a result, Md Abrar Fuad, 40, of Stittsville, Ont., was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence and Control Act.

Charges laid

The accused is charged with:

Operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration, 80 plus;

Operation while impaired — alcohol;

Drive motor vehicle — perform stunt — excessive speed;

Speeding 50 km/h or more over the posted limit; and

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

Police say the accused received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Longlac on July 2, 2026.

Legal context: impaired driving charges

Under section 320.14 of the Criminal Code, impaired operation includes operating a conveyance while ability is impaired by alcohol or a drug, or having a blood alcohol concentration equal to or greater than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood within two hours of driving, subject to statutory exceptions.

Penalties depend on the Crown’s election and the facts proven in court. For impaired operation under section 320.14(1), the Criminal Code sets a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment.

If prosecuted by summary conviction, the maximum is a $5,000 fine, two years less a day in custody, or both. Minimum penalties include a $1,000 fine for a first offence, 30 days in custody for a second offence and 120 days for each subsequent offence. Higher minimum fines apply for higher blood alcohol readings.

Legal context: stunt driving, speeding and liquor readily available

Ontario’s stunt driving rules include driving 50 km/h or more over the speed limit where the posted limit is 80 km/h or higher, and driving 150 km/h or more anywhere in the province. Ontario lists roadside consequences for stunt driving as a 30-day driver’s licence suspension, a 14-day vehicle impoundment, and, upon conviction, fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

For speeding 50 km/h or more over the limit, Ontario Court of Justice set-fine schedules state there is no out-of-court settlement, meaning the matter proceeds through court rather than being resolved by simply paying a set ticket amount.

The Liquor Licence and Control Act offence of having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available carries a listed set fine of $150 under the Ontario Court of Justice provincial offences schedule.

Highway 11 safety concern for Northwestern Ontario

The OPP says it remains committed to road safety and urges the public to report impaired, aggressive or careless driving. In an emergency, call 911. Non-emergency driving complaints can be made to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Presumption of innocence

The charges have not been tested in court.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.