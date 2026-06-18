Border Cats Roar Back to Beat Waterloo 8-4 at Port Arthur Stadium

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Border Cats gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Wednesday night, opening a six-game homestand at Port Arthur Stadium with an 8-4 win over the Waterloo Bucks.

The victory was Thunder Bay’s second straight and moved the Cats to 11-12 overall, while their home record improved to an impressive 9-2.

Cats take control with four-run fourth inning

This one had action right out of the gate.

Waterloo struck for two runs in the top of the first, but the Border Cats answered right back in the bottom half. Alex Kean of Morehead State University delivered the equalizer, ripping a two-run double to even the score and get Thunder Bay back in the ballgame.

From there, the Cats waited for their moment — and it came in the fourth.

Thunder Bay broke things open with a four-run inning, taking the lead for good. Lincoln Pack of Pensacola State Community College came through with the big swing, driving in two runs with a sharp single as the Cats grabbed control and never looked back.

Pack leads the offence

Pack was the engine at the plate for Thunder Bay, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Kean and Stevie Waters of the University of British Columbia each added two hits. Waters provided more breathing room in the seventh inning, coming through with a two-run single to stretch the lead.

The Bucks added two runs in their final at-bat, but by then the Cats had already done the heavy lifting.

Segovia delivers strong relief outing

On the mound, Vincent Segovia of the University of Arkansas-Monticello came out of the bullpen and gave Thunder Bay exactly what it needed.

Segovia tossed five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven. The strong relief effort earned him his first win of the season and helped steady the game after the early scoring.

Doubleheader Thursday at Port Arthur Stadium

The Border Cats and Bucks are right back at it Thursday with a split doubleheader featuring a pair of nine-inning games.

The opener is set for 11:05 a.m. as the Cats host their second School Day game for students. The game is open to all fans, with seating available on the stadium’s three party decks.

The second game of the twin bill is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and will feature Bark in the Park Night, presented by Pet Valu.

Dogs get in free, and the first 100 fans through the gates will receive a free bag of treats courtesy of Pet Valu.