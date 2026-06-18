Bail reform now law as Bill C-14 receives Royal Assent

OTTAWA — Canada’s federal bail and sentencing reform legislation is now law after Bill C-14, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, received Royal Assent on June 15.

The changes, which largely come into force July 15, will make bail harder to obtain in specified cases involving repeat violent offending, organized crime, home invasion, auto theft, human trafficking and extortion.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the legislation speaks directly to long-running public concern about repeat offenders, court delays, police workload and confidence in the justice system.

Major shift in bail and sentencing law

The Department of Justice says the legislation includes more than 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code, the Youth Criminal Justice Act and the National Defence Act.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said the federal government promised stricter bail and tougher sentencing laws and that “promise is now law.”

The new law expands reverse-onus bail provisions. In ordinary bail hearings, the Crown generally has to show why an accused person should be detained.

In reverse-onus cases, the accused must show why release is justified. Bill C-14 creates new reverse-onus rules for violent and organized-crime-related auto theft, break and enter of a home, trafficking in persons, human smuggling, assaults and sexual assaults involving choking, suffocating or strangulation, violent extortion and cases where a person charged with a serious violent offence has two or more prior convictions for similar offences.

The law also expands the look-back period for certain violent weapons offences from five years to 10 years and requires accused people in reverse-onus cases to clearly show how their bail plan addresses the risks of release.

Police and provincial leaders pushed for change

The Canadian Police Association, which says it represents more than 60,000 police personnel across 160 police services, has called Bill C-14 a major step after years of advocacy from front-line police.

The association has said the work is not finished and that it will be watching to ensure the reforms deliver results for officers and communities.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been among the most vocal provincial leaders pressing Ottawa for tougher bail rules. In April 2025, Ford said Ontario was calling on the federal government to strengthen bail laws to protect victims of crime, arguing that violent repeat offenders were being released back into communities too quickly after arrest.

Ontario has also invested in bail compliance and warrant apprehension measures, including serious violent crime bail teams that work with police and prosecutors on bail hearings involving repeat and prolific accused persons.

What changes for bail hearings

Bill C-14 directs police and courts on how to apply the principle of restraint, making clear that restraint does not require release where detention is justified, including to protect the public. The legislation also clarifies that the ladder principle — the requirement to consider the least restrictive form of release first — does not apply to accused persons subject to a reverse onus.

Courts must now consider whether alleged violence was random or unprovoked. They must also consider the number and seriousness of outstanding charges when deciding whether release would undermine public confidence in the administration of justice.

For some offences, courts will be required to consider stricter release conditions, including non-communication orders, geographic restrictions, curfews and prohibitions on possessing break-in tools. Weapons prohibitions at bail are also expanded for accused persons charged in extortion and organized-crime matters.

Sentencing changes target repeat violence and organized crime

The sentencing side of Bill C-14 adds or expands aggravating factors for repeat violent offenders with a previous violent conviction within five years, offences against first responders, offences against public transit workers, organized retail theft and offences affecting essential infrastructure such as copper theft. Aggravating factors can increase the severity of a sentence.

The law also requires consecutive sentences in some cases, including extortion with arson and violent or organized-crime-related auto theft with break and enter. Judges must also consider consecutive sentences for repeat violent offenders in certain cases.

Conditional sentences, commonly called house arrest, will no longer be available for serious sexual offences, including offences against children.

Why this matters in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay is a regional justice, policing, health and transportation hub. Bail decisions made in the city can affect not only local neighbourhoods but also communities across Northwestern Ontario, including smaller municipalities and remote First Nations where policing resources, victim services, mental-health supports and transportation options are limited.

For police, stricter bail rules may help in cases involving repeat violent offending, weapons, home invasions, auto theft, extortion, human trafficking and organized crime. These are files that can place heavy demands on the Thunder Bay Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and Treaty Three Police Service.

For courts and corrections, the impact will depend heavily on implementation. The federal government itself says the reforms will only be effective if provincial and territorial governments properly resource police, prosecutors, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial jails and victim services.

That point is especially important in the Northwest, where distance, remand pressures, court transportation, limited local services and the cost of appearing in court can all affect how the justice system functions.

Balance between public safety and Charter rights

Bail remains a pre-trial decision. An accused person has not been found guilty, and all accused persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. The Charter protects the right not to be denied reasonable bail without just cause.

Civil-liberties groups have warned that expanded reverse-onus provisions raise constitutional and public-policy concerns. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association argued during the Senate process that the changes could increase the detention of legally innocent people and worsen the overrepresentation of Indigenous, Black and other racialized communities in custody.

That concern is not abstract in Northwestern Ontario. Statistics Canada reported that in 2023/2024, Indigenous adults were incarcerated at a rate 10.2 times higher than non-Indigenous adults in six reporting provinces, including Ontario.

In Ontario specifically, Indigenous adults were incarcerated at a rate 8.3 times higher than non-Indigenous adults.

Historical context

Bill C-14 follows earlier federal bail changes passed in 2023 under Bill C-48. Those reforms expanded reverse-onus provisions for repeat violent offending involving weapons, firearms offences and repeat intimate partner violence.

They also required courts to consider community safety and the circumstances of Indigenous and other overrepresented accused persons when making bail decisions.

The passage of Bill C-14 shows that governments, police associations and many community leaders concluded those earlier changes did not go far enough to address public concern about repeat violent offenders.

What comes next

The law is now passed, but the real test begins after the main provisions come into force on July 15. Police, prosecutors, defence counsel, justices of the peace and judges will have to apply the new provisions case by case.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the key question is whether the reforms improve public safety and confidence without deepening court backlogs, increasing pressure on remand facilities or worsening existing inequities in the justice system.