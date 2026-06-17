THUNDER BAY — NEWS — A Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit investigation has led to multiple voyeurism charges against a local man.

Police say the investigation began on March 30, 2026, after officers received a report of voyeurism.

As part of the investigation, officers searched a residence in Thunder Bay’s north end on April 8, 2026. Several electronic devices were seized during that search.

On June 16, 2026, a suspect turned himself in at the Thunder Bay Police Service station.

As a result of the investigation, 46-year-old Brock BODNAR of Thunder Bay has been charged with:

Voyeurism — six counts

The accused was released from custody following a first court appearance and is scheduled to return to court at a future date.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

What Voyeurism Means Under Canadian Law

Voyeurism is a Criminal Code offence under section 162. In general terms, the charge involves secretly observing or making a visual recording of another person in circumstances where that person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The Criminal Code includes situations where a person may reasonably be expected to be nude, exposing intimate parts of the body, engaged in sexual activity, or where the observation or recording is done for a sexual purpose.

The law also covers conduct carried out by mechanical or electronic means. That can include cameras, phones, computers or other recording devices, depending on the facts alleged in the case.

Possible Criminal Code Penalties

Voyeurism is a hybrid offence in Canada. That means the Crown can choose to proceed either by summary conviction or by indictment.

If the Crown proceeds by indictment, the maximum penalty for voyeurism is five years in prison.

If the Crown proceeds by summary conviction, the general Criminal Code penalty can include a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to two years less a day, or both.

Actual sentencing, if there is a conviction, depends on the facts of the case, the number of incidents, the impact on any complainants, the accused person’s background, and other aggravating or mitigating factors considered by the court.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Detective Constable Joel Manherz at 807-684-1200 ext. 4115.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.