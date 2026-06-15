Thunder Bay OPP Lay Attempted Murder Charges After Highway 11-17 Arrest Near Raith

Thunder Bay / RAITH – National News — A Brampton man is facing four counts of attempted murder and numerous other charges after Ontario Provincial Police say a van fled from officers on Highway 11-17 west of Thunder Bay and later struck three police vehicles during an arrest near Raith.

Police Say Van Failed To Stop On Highway 11-17

Thunder Bay OPP and officers from the Shabaqua satellite detachment were involved in the arrest on Wednesday, June 10.

Police say officers first noticed a stopped Sprinter van shortly before 10 a.m. along Highway 11-17 near Highway 527. After speaking briefly with the driver, officers became suspicious and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver remained at the scene for a short time before fleeing, police said.

Additional officers later located the vehicle farther west on Highway 11-17, but police say it again failed to stop. At about 11 a.m., near Raith, several police vehicles were used to stop the van.

Police allege the driver intentionally struck and damaged three police vehicles. During the arrest, officers deployed a conducted energy weapon after the accused allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to ignite the vehicle.

Police say the accused was arrested without any further major incident or significant injury to anyone involved.

Several officers suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention. The accused was also treated for minor injuries.

Brampton Man Facing Multiple Charges

Gurjit Singh, 41, of Brampton, has been charged with:

Attempted murder, four counts;

assault a peace officer, three counts;

dangerous operation;

mischief over $5,000, three counts;

flight from a peace officer, two counts;

operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs;

resist peace officer; possession of a Schedule I substance — heroin;

possession of a Schedule I substance — methamphetamine; driving while under suspension;

fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle;

insecure load;

operate unsafe vehicle;

use plate not authorized for vehicle;

several offences under dangerous goods transportation regulations;

and owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

Singh remained in custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Monday, June 15.

None of the allegations has been tested in court. Singh is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Criminal Code Context

Attempted murder is addressed under section 239 of the Criminal Code. It is an indictable offence and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Mandatory minimum penalties can apply in firearm-related cases, but police have not alleged firearm use in the information provided.

Assaulting a peace officer falls under section 270 of the Criminal Code. The offence includes assaulting a public officer or peace officer engaged in their duties, or assaulting a person with intent to resist or prevent a lawful arrest. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum sentence is five years in prison; it may also proceed by summary conviction.

Dangerous operation is covered under section 320.13, which applies when a person operates a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public. Flight from a peace officer is covered under section 320.17 and applies when a driver, while being pursued by police, fails to stop as soon as reasonable in the circumstances.

For dangerous operation without bodily harm or death, and for flight from police, the Criminal Code provides a maximum of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or summary conviction penalties.

Operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs is covered under section 320.14. For a basic impaired driving offence, penalties can include a mandatory minimum fine for a first offence, jail terms for repeat offences, driving prohibitions and, if prosecuted by indictment, a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Mischief over $5,000 falls under section 430 of the Criminal Code and includes damaging or interfering with property. Where the value exceeds $5,000, the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or summary conviction penalties. Resist peace officer is covered under section 129 and carries a maximum of two years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or summary conviction penalties.

Possession of heroin and methamphetamine are listed as Schedule I substance allegations under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Simple possession of a Schedule I substance carries a maximum sentence of seven years if prosecuted by indictment, or lower penalties if prosecuted by summary conviction.

Regional Impact For Northwestern Ontario

Highway 11-17 is a critical route for Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden, Ignace, Nipigon and communities across Northwestern Ontario. Incidents involving police stops, impaired driving allegations, unsafe vehicles or dangerous goods can have broader implications for emergency response, commercial transport and public safety across long, remote highway stretches.

The location near Raith also underscores the challenges faced by police, paramedics and fire services responding to incidents outside major urban centres, where backup, towing, hazardous materials support and medical care can require longer travel times.

Public Information

Anyone with information related to urgent traffic complaints or suspected impaired driving should call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.