Alberto’s Big Day Not Enough as Border Cats Fall 7-4 to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Manny Alberto had the bat working Sunday afternoon, but the Thunder Bay Border Cats could not hold off a late push from the Eau Claire Express in a 7-4 loss in Northwoods League action.

The shortstop from Aurora, Ont., went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run batted in, raising his batting average to .315 and his RBI total to 11. Still, the Cats slipped to 9-11 after dropping their second straight game to the Express.

Alberto Leads the Attack, but Eau Claire Breaks Through Late

For Thunder Bay fans looking for a bright spot, Alberto was it. The Western Kentucky University infielder looked locked in from the start, spraying the ball around the yard and giving the Cats another dependable day near the top of the order.

Hayden Crites of Jacksonville State University added a big swing of his own, connecting for his first home run of the season. Ayden Hadley of Sacramento State University chipped in with two hits and two RBIs, while Alex Kean of Morehead State University added a pair of singles.

The offence was there in pieces. The Cats just could not put enough of it together after Eau Claire made its move.

Gluth Gives Cats Five Solid Innings

Returning pitcher Braden Gluth of North Dakota State University made his first start of the season and gave Thunder Bay a chance.

The right-hander worked five innings and left with the score tied 2-2. He allowed two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out five.

That is the kind of start a club can build around on the road, especially in the middle of a short trip. Gluth kept the Express from running away early and handed the game to the bullpen with everything still to play for.

Seventh Inning Turns the Game

The trouble came in the seventh.

Judd Hildreth of Murray State University took the loss in relief as Eau Claire pushed across three runs to grab control. The Express used that inning to even their record at 10-10, while Thunder Bay was left trying to chase the game late.

For the Cats, it was one of those afternoons where the scoreboard felt close enough to grab, but every time they reached, Eau Claire had the answer.

Cats Head to Duluth Looking to Reset

Thunder Bay continues its four-game road trip Monday night in Duluth against the Huskies.

Left-hander Vincent Segovia of the University of Arkansas-Monticello is scheduled to start for the Border Cats. First pitch at Wade Stadium is set for 7:35 p.m. ET.

After a strong home sweep over St. Cloud, the Cats have hit a bump in Wisconsin. Now the job is simple: turn the page, tighten up the late innings and get back in the win column under the lights in Duluth.