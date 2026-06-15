Thunder Bay weather focus for June 15, 2026: mostly cloudy at 10°C, showers and thunderstorm risk today, cooler days ahead

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Monday morning is starting mostly cloudy and cool, but the day should warm into a near-seasonal afternoon before showers and possible thunderstorms develop.

The larger weather story continues to be Thunder Bay’s stubbornly cool spring and early-summer pattern: frequent cloud, showers, northwest flow, and Lake Superior’s moderating influence have all worked together to keep many days feeling below where residents expect mid-June to be.

Environment Canada’s Monday forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon, and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become west 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a high of 22°C and a UV index of 7, or high.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT Monday, June 15, 2026, Thunder Bay Airport is reporting mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 10.2°C. The dew point is 6.6°C, humidity is 78 percent, and visibility is excellent at 32 kilometres. Winds are light from the southwest at 9 km/h, while pressure is 100.7 kPa and falling, a sign that the atmosphere is becoming more unsettled.

This morning may feel cool, but the afternoon should improve with temperatures reaching 22°C. That is close to Thunder Bay’s mid-June normal high of 21°C, but the day will not be completely settled. Showers are likely enough to plan around, and the risk of a thunderstorm means outdoor plans should include a weather check before heading out.

Weather Alerts

There is no Thunder Bay-specific public weather warning listed in the current forecast information reviewed, but the forecast does include a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. Environment Canada’s alerts page remains the official place to monitor watches and warnings if storms strengthen.

Tonight and the Week Ahead

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers early this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low: 8°C.

Tuesday, June 16: Mainly sunny to start, then increasing cloudiness late in the morning with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. High: 18°C. UV index: 8, or very high. Tuesday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 7°C.

Wednesday, June 17: Cloudy and cooler, with a high of 17°C. Wednesday night remains cloudy with a low of 10°C.

Thursday, June 18: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high near 19°C. Thursday night turns partly cloudy with a low of 10°C.

Friday into the Weekend: Friday rebounds to 22°C with a 30 percent chance of showers. Saturday brings a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 21°C, followed by a more settled-looking Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 21°C.

Why Thunder Bay Has Felt So Cool This Spring and Early Summer

A Cold, Wet Start Across Much of Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada noted in its summer outlook that most of Canada experienced a cold and wet start to spring, with only brief warm-ups. That pattern fits what Thunder Bay has been feeling: short-lived mild days, followed by another push of cloud, wind, showers, and cooler air.

The Jet Stream Has Been Sending Repeated Cool Shots

Thunder Bay has been caught in a changeable pattern where warmer air has struggled to stay locked in. Instead of a long stretch of stable heat, the city has seen repeated troughs and frontal systems. Each system brings cloud, showers, and wind shifts, often from the west or northwest. This week’s forecast shows that pattern clearly, with gusty west winds today, cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, and more cloud by midweek.

Lake Superior Is Still a Major Player

Thunder Bay’s location on Lake Superior matters. The city has a continental climate, but it also has a strong Great Lake moderating influence, which can keep shoreline and waterfront areas cooler than inland communities, especially in spring and early summer. Tourism Thunder Bay describes local summer daytime temperatures as ranging from 15°C to 30°C, with cooler nights than many southern locations.

In practical terms, Lake Superior warms slowly. When winds come off or along the lake, that cool marine influence can shave degrees off the daytime high, hold cloud in place longer, and make a 17°C or 19°C day feel more like early May than mid-June.

Cloud and Showers Limit Daytime Heating

Even when the air mass is not especially cold, cloud cover blocks daytime heating. Thunder Bay’s current forecast includes several days with showers or cloud: Monday showers and thunderstorm risk, Tuesday afternoon shower risk, a cloudy Wednesday, and more showers possible Thursday and Saturday. That means fewer long, sunny heating periods and more days that struggle to build summer warmth.

“Below Average” Does Not Mean Every Day Is Cold

Today’s expected high of 22°C is actually close to normal for June 15, with Environment Canada listing Thunder Bay’s normal maximum at 21°C and normal minimum at 8°C. The cool feeling comes from the pattern around it: Tuesday’s high of 18°C, Wednesday’s 17°C, and Thursday’s 19°C are all below that normal daytime mark.

The result is a stop-start summer. One day may feel pleasant, but the next two or three days pull temperatures back down.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress in layers today. A light jacket or hoodie will be useful this morning, but short sleeves may work during brighter afternoon breaks. Keep a rain jacket handy for showers, and avoid relying on a light umbrella once west winds begin gusting to 50 km/h.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, plan for cooler conditions again. Sunglasses and sunscreen are still important Tuesday because the UV index reaches 8, or very high, even though clouds increase later in the day.

Weather Trivia

Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area, and its cold water has a major effect on Thunder Bay’s weather. In spring and early summer, the lake often acts like a natural air conditioner, especially when winds push cool lake-modified air toward the city.