Northern Ontario remote communities weather forecast for Sandy Lake, Bearskin Lake, Ogoki Post / Marten Falls, KI / Big Trout Lake, and Attawapiskat

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Northern Ontario’s fly-in communities are starting the week under a cool and unsettled weather pattern. Sandy Lake, Bearskin Lake, Ogoki Post / Marten Falls, KI / Big Trout Lake, and Attawapiskat are all looking at cloud, showers, and lower-than-summerlike temperatures through Monday and Tuesday. The main aviation concerns are light rain, mist, reduced visibility in spots, damp runways, and low cloud potential around showers.

Weather Alerts

Environment Canada is showing no weather alerts in effect for Sandy Lake, Bearskin Lake, Ogoki Post / Marten Falls, KI / Big Trout Lake, or Attawapiskat as of the latest community forecast pages reviewed Monday morning.

Sandy Lake Weather Forecast

Sandy Lake is starting Monday cloudy at 6.7°C, with humidity at 82 percent, northwest winds at 11 km/h, and visibility of 16 km at Sandy Lake Airport. A few showers are expected to end this afternoon, followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will only reach 10°C, with a UV index of 6, or high. Tonight turns partly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and a low near 4°C.

Tuesday remains mainly cloudy with a high of 14°C, followed by a Tuesday night low of 6°C and a 60 percent chance of showers. Wednesday improves slightly, with a mix of sun and cloud, a 40 percent chance of showers, and a high near 16°C.

Bearskin Lake Weather Forecast

Bearskin Lake’s Environment Canada page is using Big Trout Lake Airport observations this morning, where conditions at 6:20 AM CDT were light rain, 1.8°C, humidity at 99 percent, north-northwest winds at 13 km/h gusting to 30, and visibility of 11 km. For Bearskin Lake, Monday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers, northwest winds at 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon, and a chilly high of 8°C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low near 3°C. Tuesday stays mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showersand a high of 10°C. Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high near 15°C.

Ogoki Post / Marten Falls Weather Forecast

Ogoki Post Airport reported cloudy skies, 6.8°C, pressure at 100.1 kPa, humidity at 93 percent, south-southeast winds at 11 km/h, and visibility of 16 km at 7:00 AM EDT. Monday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, a high of 12°C, and a UV index of 6, or high.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low near 5°C. Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 percent chance of morning showers, and a high of 15°C. Wednesday is cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 15°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake Weather Forecast

KI / Big Trout Lake is dealing with the coldest start in this group. Big Trout Lake Airport reported light rain, 1.8°C, pressure at 100.3 kPa, humidity at 99 percent, north-northwest winds at 13 km/h gusting to 30, and visibility of 11 kmat 6:20 AM CDT. Monday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, a high of 8°C, and a UV index of 5, or moderate.

Tonight stays cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 4°C. Tuesday remains mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 14°C. Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, a 40 percent chance of showers, and a high near 15°C.

Attawapiskat Weather Forecast

Attawapiskat Airport reported mist, 6.7°C, pressure at 100.3 kPa, humidity at 100 percent, south-southwest winds at 9 km/h, and visibility of 8 km at 7:00 AM EDT. The mist and saturated air make Attawapiskat one of the more aviation-sensitive locations this morning.

Today will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon, a high near 10°C, and a UV index of 4, or moderate. Tonight remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low near 3°C. Tuesday stays cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon and a high of 11°C. Wednesday remains cloudy with a high near 12°C, while Thursday warms to 17°C under continued cloud.

Aviation Weather Outlook for Fly-In Communities

For aviation operations, this is a cautionary but not severe weather setup. The biggest operational concerns are low cloud potential, showers, mist, damp gravel runway conditions, and reduced visibility near precipitation. Current visibility is best at Sandy Lake and Ogoki Post at 16 km, lower at Big Trout Lake / KI and Bearskin’s observation point with 11 km in light rain, and lowest at Attawapiskat with 8 km in mist.

Pilots should check current METAR/SPECI, TAF if issued, GFA, PIREPs, radar, satellite, NOTAMs, and runway condition information before departure. NAV CANADA notes that aviation weather services include surface observations, aerodrome forecasts, pilot reports, weather charts, radar and satellite imagery, and NOTAM information, and that Flight Information Centres can provide interpretive weather briefings and flight plan services.

The most watch-worthy locations today are Attawapiskat, because of mist and 100 percent humidity, and KI / Big Trout Lake / Bearskin Lake, because of light rain, near-saturated air, and gusts to 30 km/h. Sandy Lake and Ogoki Post have better early visibility, but showers can still lower ceilings and visibility quickly during approaches and departures.

Travel and Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should plan for a cool, damp Monday. A warm layer, waterproof jacket, and sturdy footwear are the best choices. Morning temperatures near 2°C to 7°C across the region will feel more like spring than mid-June, especially in rain or mist.

For cargo, medical, and passenger flights, allow extra time for weather checks. Conditions are not uniformly poor, but they are changeable enough that updated airport observations will matter.