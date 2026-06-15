KENORA – WEATHER – Monday is opening on a mild but mostly cloudy note across Kenora, with temperatures near 13°C and light winds from the west-southwest. The day will bring a mix of sun and cloud, but residents should keep an eye on the sky as showers and a risk of thunderstorms are in the forecast.

The unsettled pattern continues through much of the week, with daytime highs hovering near 19°C to 21°C before a slightly warmer and brighter Sunday arrives.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT Monday, June 15, 2026, Kenora is reporting mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 12.8°C. The dew point is 9.0°C, and humidity is sitting at 78 percent, giving the morning a cool but slightly damp feel.

Winds are light from the west-southwest at 9 km/h, with excellent visibility at 32 kilometres. Barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and falling, a sign that conditions may become more unsettled as the day develops.

For today, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 this afternoon. The daytime high should reach 21°C, with a UV index of 7, or high.

Tonight and Tuesday’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, will become light late this evening. Low: 9°C.

Tuesday, June 16: Mainly cloudy conditions settle in. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming south at 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High: 20°C. UV index: 6, or high.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy periods. Low: 11°C.

Midweek Outlook

Wednesday brings more cloud, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 19°C. Wednesday night remains cloudy, with a low of 11°C.

Thursday offers a mix of sun and cloud, but the unsettled pattern remains in place with a 40 percent chance of showersand a high of 19°C. Thursday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 10°C.

Looking toward the end of the week, Friday and Saturday continue with shower chances and highs near 21°C. Sunday currently looks like the better day of the weekend, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22°C.

Weather Alerts

No specific weather alert details were included in the supplied forecast information for Kenora. However, because today’s forecast includes a risk of thunderstorms, residents should monitor Environment Canada updates through the day, especially before boating, camping, working outdoors, or heading out on area lakes.

Lake and Outdoor Outlook

For boaters and anglers on Lake of the Woods, the main concern today will be the afternoon wind shift. Winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h with gusts to 40 can make exposed water choppy, especially during showers or any thunderstorm activity.

Anyone planning time on the water should watch for darkening skies, sudden gusts, and changing visibility. Thunderstorms can develop quickly and create hazardous conditions before rain even begins.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a light jacket or hoodie, especially with morning temperatures near 13°C. By afternoon, lighter clothing should be comfortable when the sun breaks through, but keep a rain shell handy for showers.

Because the UV index is high, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat are still recommended. For boaters, campers, and hikers, a waterproof layer and a backup dry layer are smart choices today.

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s weather is strongly influenced by Lake of the Woods. The large lake can help moderate temperatures, but it can also make winds feel cooler and more noticeable near shorelines, islands, and open-water areas. On days with gusty northwest winds, conditions can change quickly from calm to choppy.