FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Monday is starting mild across Fort Frances, with temperatures near 12°C and light west winds. The day ahead looks workable for outdoor plans, but not completely settled. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, a chance of showers, and the risk of a thunderstorm as winds increase from the west.

The overall pattern for the week keeps Fort Frances in a cooler, unsettled early-summer setup, with several days featuring cloud and periodic shower chances before a brighter Sunday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT Monday, June 15, 2026, Fort Frances is reporting a temperature of 11.7°C. The listed condition is not observed, but the supporting weather data shows a cool and fairly comfortable morning.

The dew point is 6.8°C, with humidity at 72 percent. Winds are light from the west at 6 km/h. Barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and falling, which points toward a more unsettled atmosphere through the day.

For today, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, beginning this morning. The daytime high should reach 22°C, with a UV index of 7, or high.

Tonight and Tuesday’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. Conditions should clear late this evening. Low: 9°C.

Tuesday, June 16: Mainly cloudy skies begin the day, then clearing is expected late in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon. High: 21°C. The UV index is 5, or moderate.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy periods. Low: 9°C.

Midweek Outlook

Wednesday, June 17: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High: 19°C.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 11°C.

Thursday, June 18: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High: 19°C.

Thursday Night: Cloudy periods. Low: 10°C.

The end of the week continues the unsettled theme. Friday brings a 40 percent chance of showers with a high of 21°C, while Friday night carries a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 9°C. Saturday remains partly unsettled with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 21°C. Sunday currently looks like the best day of the extended forecast, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22°C.

Weather Alerts

No specific weather alert information was included in the supplied forecast for Fort Frances. However, today’s forecast includes a risk of thunderstorms, so residents should keep an eye on updated weather statements, especially before heading out on Rainy Lake, working outdoors, camping, or travelling on area highways.

Outdoor and Lake Weather Outlook

For Fort Frances and Rainy Lake, the main weather concern today will be the combination of gusty winds and possible thunderstorms. West winds gusting to 40 km/h can make exposed areas feel cooler and may create choppy conditions on open water.

Boaters should watch for sudden gusts, darker clouds, and changing visibility. Thunderstorms can develop quickly, and lightning can become a hazard before rain begins.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A light jacket or hoodie is a good choice for the morning, especially with temperatures starting near 12°C. By afternoon, the high near 22°C will feel comfortable when the sun breaks through, but a rain shell is recommended in case showers move through.

With a high UV index, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat are still smart choices, even with cloud in the forecast. For anyone working outside or spending time near the lake, dress in layers and keep rain gear nearby.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances sits along the Rainy River and near Rainy Lake, giving the community a strong connection to water-shaped weather. Large nearby lakes can influence local breezes, humidity, fog, and temperature swings, especially during spring and early summer when water temperatures are still cooler than the surrounding land.