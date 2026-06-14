THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Sunday is starting on the cool side across Thunder Bay, with mostly cloudy skies and a light northwest breeze. The day will remain somewhat unsettled, but it is not a washout. Expect clouds, a chance of showers, and gusty northwest winds before skies begin to clear tonight.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 14, 2026, Thunder Bay is reporting mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 9.2°C. The dew point is 4.9°C, and the humidity is 75 percent, giving the morning a cool, fresh feel.

Barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and rising, while winds are from the northwest at 12 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

For today, expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will increase from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, and the high should reach 20°C. The UV index is 5, or moderate, so sunscreen is still a good idea during brighter breaks.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight: A few clouds are expected. Winds from the west at 20 km/h will become light this evening. Low: 7°C.

Monday, June 15: A mix of sun and cloud is forecast, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds become northwest at 20 km/h late in the morning. High: 23°C. The UV index climbs to 7, or high, so sun protection will be important.

Monday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low: 7°C.

Tuesday, June 16: A mix of sun and cloud continues, again with a 30 percent chance of showers. High: 18°C.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low: 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a light jacket or hoodie, especially if you are heading out early. By the afternoon, temperatures near 20°C will feel more comfortable, but the northwest gusts up to 50 km/h will make it feel cooler in open areas and near Lake Superior.

For Sunday plans, bring a windbreaker and keep a compact rain jacket nearby. Monday looks warmer, but with a high UV index, sunglasses, sunscreen, and a hat are smart choices.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s weather can shift quickly when winds turn northwest. That flow often brings cooler, drier air across Northwestern Ontario, and when it interacts with Lake Superior and local terrain, cloud cover and passing showers can linger even when pressure is rising.